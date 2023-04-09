RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.”

Kruse, executive director of DRC, announced during a state of Downtown Racine presentation in January that a record 35 businesses opened in downtown in 2022, while only nine businesses closed.

Two those new businesses include Junoesque by Bree, 330 Main St., and Creative Flex Studio, 305 Main St.

“I’d like to think that we’ve laid the groundwork to give entrepreneurs the confidence to choose downtown,” Kruse said.

Kruse attributes the boom in business to many things, including the Bounceback Grants given in 2022 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the positive feedback merchants have given about their experiences downtown and DRC programming that has given the area a “good, positive vibe,” making it “the place to be.”

The events not only give downtown a positive energy, they help the businesses generate revenue during winter months when people aren’t usually walking the downtown streets.

“They definitely have to make up for that revenue loss during events and the summer months, boating season and all those things,” Kruse said.

In 2022, the DRC hosted 70 events, a record number for the corporation.

Among the offerings were bar crawls, live concerts and child-focused events such as trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts.

From visits by Santa Clause to parties on the pavement, Downtown Racine has something planned almost every week.

According to DRC’s “State of the Downtown and Achievement Award Presentation,” total attendance for events throughout the year topped 32,500.

Trene McCaskill, owner of Picture Me Venue and Creative Space, 546 State St., said a lot of her business’ early success can be attributed to DRC’s various activities and events.

“Participating in those have really helped out small businesses down here,” she said. “When we first opened, nobody knew we were here. So, once we did sign up to participate, it was flooded in here.”

Charrie Ferguson, who owns PlaySpace, 505 Sixth St., a play area aimed at children ages 0-6, was blown away by her experiences with DRC.

“They bring people out,” Ferguson said. “They are always doing giveaways and they are always getting the community together with the small businesses. I’m very honored to establish a steady flow of business here.”

Kruse said that another factor in downtown’s success was the White Box Grant Program that helped restore about 20 historic and older buildings around the city.

“That really laid the foundation for when somebody wants to come in and start renting and start their business,” Kruse said. “It’s a nice clean slate.”

Kruse is optimistic that once the weather warms up, it will be another “banner year” for Downtown Racine, although there might not be as many new businesses as last year because the Main Street Bounceback Grant program has ended and many vacant spaces are no longer available.

“We obviously can’t foresee the future,” Kruse said.

However, Kruse hopes The Hotel Verdent’s planned opening later this year will be an anchor to draw more people to come downtown, and she said that Reefpoint Marina has more boats docked than ever before.

Kruse said the downtown retailers and restaurants had to adapt their strategies during the pandemic, and those lessons will hopefully mean fewer closings in the years to come.

“They are savvy, they are intelligent,” Kruse said. “They learned how to shift. They learned how to actually work on their business during COVID, not just in the business, because they had to, to survive.”

