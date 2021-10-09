31-year-old woman found dead on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

RACINE — A 31-year-old woman was found dead Friday night inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

According to a news release from the Racine Police Department, officers were dispatched to a call at about 5:15 p.m. regarding the woman being found dead.

This death is being investigated as a homicide, the release said. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy will soon be conducted. The incident still remains an active investigation.

When asked whether this incident coincides with the rumors late Friday night that a pregnant woman had been stabbed on MLK and High streets, Lt. Michael Smith said he was not able to confirm.

More information will be released at a later time, the release said.

Investigators are urging readers to contact RPD with any information they may have about this crime by calling the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.