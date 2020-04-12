× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Isabelle Mengesha had 30 minutes to say goodbye to her family. They weren’t blood relatives, but the 1,000 or so residents of the rural coffee farming village of Guabal, in the province of Veraguas in Panama, had become Mengesha’s family.

The 23-year-old Racine native and St. Catherine’s High School graduate had spent the last 18 months helping small-scale coffee farmers make their business more sustainable in the face of competition from international coffee corporations.

She was stationed in Guabal with the Peace Corps, which she joined soon after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in spring 2018, with majors in business and environment studies.

While in Panama, Mengesha had learned how to take care of the coffee plants that cover mountainsides throughout the Central American nation nestled between the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean. She had helped them receive a grant to buy an industrial coffee roaster.

Mengesha helped farmers find fair prices for their product and package their coffee so it was easier to sell. She had made friends that felt like family.

“It rained all the time,” Mengesha said of the mountain village, so remote it doesn’t even have Street View on Google Maps. She said she had “built-in friends the day I moved in” since her house, provided by the Peace Crops, was right next to two other homes filled with big families with a lot of kids.

Her first friend was Raul, a smiley 6-year-old who helped her immediately feel integrated in the community.

And then she was told to pack her bags.

Sudden homecoming

While stationed in Guabal with the Peace Corps, Mengesha didn’t check her emails often. She had sketchy service as is, and no one else in the village had internet access. Only a couple people had cars or radios.

The first she heard about coronavirus was in December or January, when the Peace Corps sent all of its volunteers an update about the outbreak’s beginnings in China. But being in such a rural spot, Mengesha said she “wasn’t in the loop” and didn’t have much reason to pay attention to world news.

On March 12, an order from the Peace Corps went out, telling all volunteers not to leave their homes. “I was concerned,” Mengesha said, but it wasn’t much of an issue for her, since she liked spending time around her home.

March 19 felt like a normal day. She stopped at a friend’s house in the village, the home of the woman who had first hosted Mengesha when she arrived in Panama. And then a government vehicle pulled up.

What Mengesha didn’t know was that a couple days before the Peace Corps had ordered all of its volunteers worldwide to evacuate. She had not been checking her email and missed the order. The government employees told her politely but urgently to pack her bags. “You have 30 minutes.”

She ran home, locked the door, and sobbed. “It was incredibly numbing,” she said. “They were asking me, in half an hour, to pack up my whole life.”

She stuffed a bunch of dirty laundry in her backpack, locked piles of books, cooking supplies and a mattress inside the house, said goodbye to two friends who happened to be nearby at the time, and left.

Because Panama was locking down its borders, the Peace Corps had to charter its own flight to get all of its approximately 200 volunteers in Panama evacuated. That delay allowed Mengesha to get out on time.

Upon returning home on March 19, to her parents’ place in Milwaukee, Mengesha self-quarantined for two weeks. She said she felt oddly well-prepared for the isolation, despite having been ripped out of her home just days before.

“Day-to-day life is such a funny concept,” she said, while speaking on the phone last week from her parent’s home.

In Panama, she rarely knew what she would be working on each day. “We’d been waking up every day without any kind of plan.”

In a letter to volunteers and staff, Peace Corps Director Dr. Jody Olsen wrote: “Fortunately, we were able to safely evacuate each of our posts, avoiding a situation where volunteers would have been stranded overseas as borders and air space were shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This was a tremendous undertaking, and it represents the very best of public service in a time of crisis.”

Corps looks ahead

Most Peace Corps volunteers sign up for two years of service. Like most other volunteers already in their second year, Mengesha isn’t expecting to be sent back to Panama.

“The hardest part is no one really knows,” she said. “For most volunteers, I hope they get invited back.”

In her letter, Olsen explained: “Volunteers who seek to return to their host countries or seek a new assignment will be given expedited consideration over the next year. To be clear, the Peace Corps is not closing posts, and volunteers will be able to return to normal activities as soon as conditions permit. We are already planning for that day.”

Mengesha plans to go return on her own with a tourist visa, once the pandemic dwindles. Even though the farmers had already bought the coffee roaster, it hadn’t been delivered yet. She has unfinished business.

“They’re my family. It’s my home,” she said. “I need a little better closure, to say proper goodbyes.”

She never got to say goodbye to Raul.

