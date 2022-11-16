 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 tips for safe winter driving from Racine County's sheriff

Courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office

Following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday that shut down a stretch of northbound Interstate 94 in northern Racine County for four hours, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement with some advice on how to stay safe on the roads in the winter.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling

1. "Slow down."

2. "Keep longer following distances."

I.e. when there is another car in front of you, stay further back from it than you might when it's 70 degrees and sunny. According to DriversEd.com, "The normal following distance rule of three seconds should become six to eight seconds in wet and snowy weather. This will make it easier to stop if you need more time."

3. “If you are involved in a traffic accident," Schmaling said, "try to safely drive your vehicle off the roadway or stay in your vehicle. It is extraordinarily dangerous for people to be walking around a busy interstate, especially when there is poor visibility and slippery conditions."

