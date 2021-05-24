3 of 27 potential Wisconsin voter fraud cases were in southeastern counties

Three of the 27 potential voter fraud cases identified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission — out of 3.3 million votes cast in the November election — have been found to be in Wisconsin’s nine southeastern-most counties.

Zero were in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee or Jefferson counties. One was linked to the Town of Beloit in Rock County, one was in Brookfield in Waukesha County, and one was found in Whitefish Bay in Milwaukee County.

Those 27 cases were first reported by the Associated Press on Friday, and more information is expected to be revealed about the alleged frauds this week.

“On Monday (May 24), we will be posting additional reports as part of the meeting materials for our June 2 commission meeting,” WEC spokesman Reid Magney said in an email Saturday. “These reports will cover all referrals made since last September, and they include several elections (in addition to the Nov. 3 presidential election). We’re also planning to put out a news release sometime on Monday about the reports.”