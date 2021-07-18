3 Home Improvement Projects to Consider This Summer

Summer is here, and after this past year, the last thing you want to face is a home improvement hassle! If you’re anything like us, you probably can’t wait for boating, biking, and barbecue while you enjoy sunny Wisconsin weather with friends and family.
There are three ways you can update your home to cut back on that time-consuming maintenance! Not only will you get more free time to enjoy the sun and fun, but with these investments in your home, you’ll increase value, lower energy costs, and boost your curb appeal.
1. Window Updates
Are you throwing money out the window? If you have old, drafty, hard-to-open windows, you’re likely experiencing seal failure. Update your home with beautiful, affordable replacement windows today. We match any style or trim with an array of options using the latest in window engineering technology.
Our windows keep the heat out in the summer and the warmth in during colder months (you know are coming)! Don’t wait for window replacement- with COVID-19 creating delays across the nation with home improvements- summer is a great time to start your project.
2. A New Roof
Was last winter hard on your roof? If you see pieces of your roof in the gutter or garden, it’s a strong sign it’s time for an update. Shingles that are loose, curling, or misshapen are another indication that you should consider replacement.
A new roof is one of the best investments in the value of your home. We do roof replacements all year long, but summer is especially a great season to start the process. We’ll come out, take a look, and provide you with a free no-hassle quote.
3. Siding and Trim
If scraping and painting your home is on your schedule for the summer, consider changing the game with beautiful, maintenance-free vinyl. Siding will transform and beautify your home (and cut back your to-do list).
If you’re ready to give your home a complete facelift, vinyl siding and trim are the gold standards. Choose the color and finish you want for a beautiful exterior that will be the envy of the block!
Weather Tight is here for all your home improvement needs. If you’re ready to make an investment that will increase the value of your home, contact us. We’re proud to be Wisconsin’s most recommended home remodeler. Reach out at 414-459-3874 or visit weathertightcorp.com to find out more.