3 dogs, 2 cats die in house fire in Town of Norway; residence is a total loss

Ratzka Lane house fire

Firefighters battle a blaze Friday afternoon at a residence in the Town of Norway. While no humans were at home at the time, three dogs and two cats died in the fire.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF NORWAY — Three dogs and two cats died in a house fire in the Town of Norway on Friday.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Racine County Dispatch received reports of a house fire at about 1:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Ratzka Lane. 

Upon deputies' arrival, heavy smoke was observed coming from the residence and there were visible flames coming from the northeast corner of the structure.

The house became fully engulfed and is a complete loss, the RCSO said. The owners were not home at the time of the fire and no human was inside the residence. However, the five pets died in the fire. 

The fire was extinguished by area fire departments. It remains under investigation.

