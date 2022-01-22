3 dogs, 2 cats die in house fire in Town of Norway; residence is a total loss

Journal Times staff
TOWN OF NORWAY — Three dogs and two cats died in a house fire in the Town of Norway on Friday.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Racine County Dispatch received reports of a house fire at about 1:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Ratzka Lane.
Upon deputies' arrival, heavy smoke was observed coming from the residence and there were visible flames coming from the northeast corner of the structure.
The house became fully engulfed and is a complete loss, the RCSO said. The owners were not home at the time of the fire and no human was inside the residence. However, the five pets died in the fire.
The fire was extinguished by area fire departments. It remains under investigation.
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
A Kenosha firefighter makes his way toward 1870 22nd Ave., where a blaze destroyed an apartment building in the Saxony Manor complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters confer at the scene of a blaze that heavily damaged a building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex in Kenosha late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
TERRY FLORES, Kenosha News
Saxony Manor fire scene workers
Workers were busy Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex, where a deadly fire in the building at 1870 22nd Ave. erupted late Monday night. The workers were clearing out the building at the north-side apartment complex. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
ELIZABETH SNYDER, Kenosha News
Saxony Manor fire scene workers and sign
Workers board up a building Tuesday afternoon at the Saxony Manor apartment complex after a deadly fire erupted in the building, 1870 22nd Ave., late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one directly as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
ELIZABETH SNYDER, KENOSHA NEWS
Saxony Manor fire scene
The Kenosha Fire Department was on the scene Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex. A deadly fire erupted in a building of the complex at 1870 22nd Ave. late Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators work Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night's fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. A fire erupted late Monday night in a building at the complex.
MARK HERTZBERG, For Lee Newspapers
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night's fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. A fire erupted late Monday night at the building, and Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The fire erupted in a building at the complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For Lee Newspapers
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night's fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Flowers were left Tuesday at the scene of Monday night's fatal fire in a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
