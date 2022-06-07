3 children and their mom moved from Racine to Mississippi 22 years ago. Their dad hasn't seen them since

RACINE — If a loved one was missing, after how many years would you give up hope and stop searching?

“Never,” Trenna Anderson Jossart said. “Absolutely never.”

Jossart is the aunt of Rachel, Cameron and Kyle Anderson, who went missing along with their mother in April 2000, after the family left Racine and moved to Fulton, Mississippi. Rachel, Cameron and Kyle were 13, 12 and 9 at the time.

Ever since, for more than two decades, the Anderson family has been working to find them.

The exact date the Andersons went missing is unclear, but their family was able to narrow down the timeframe earlier this year when they received information they had long been trying to obtain: the last day the children were in school in Fulton.

Rachel’s last day was April 5, 2000. Kyle’s last day was two days later. Cameron never returned after April 10.

Adding to the mystery, the Anderson kids’ two older siblings (their mom had two children from a previous relationship before having Rachel) are apparently still alive in Mississippi.

The Anderson family is currently engaged in another campaign to spread the word of the missing family in hopes that someone, somewhere, will remember something. Perhaps someone in their hometown of Racine can help.

Last call

In 2000, Jeff Anderson, the father of the three missing children, was preparing for the summer visit he was due to receive as part of the custody agreement with his ex-wife, Leslie.

He remembers the last conversation he had with one of his kids, Cameron, who had called on a Wednesday.

Jeff reminded his son he would talk to him on Saturday, per the court order that allowed phone calls between Jeff and his kids only on Saturdays.

He had been in trouble with his ex-wife once before for calling Rachel on weekdays while she was in school.

Jeff told his son he did not want to get in trouble with Leslie for violating the court order.

He remembers Cameron saying something like, “All right, Daddy, I love you.” It would be the last time he spoke to any of his children.

Jeff attempted to call his children on Saturday but did not get to talk to them. He was put off for months by the property owner where the family was staying with excuses such as, “They’re not here right now.”

The Journal Times could not independently verify the property owner’s name.

The property owner — who is apparently still alive and living with the two older Anderson siblings — was also from Racine and the group had moved south together in 1997 or 1998.

The two older children were from a previous relationship of Leslie’s and were later adopted by Jeff. Both of the children have mental disabilities.

Support the search For more information: Facebook.com/andersonfamily1999

Fulton

After months of excuses, the property owner told Jeff that Leslie did not like Mississippi, packed up three of her kids and left with a truck driver. According to Jeff, the property owner said Leslie left her two older kids with him.

Jeff said he never believed Leslie just left with the three younger kids, leaving the two oldest behind.

Jossart pointed to the staggered days the three children stopped going to school and said, “They did not just leave in the middle of the night.”

Investigation

What has followed is a two-decade long effort to track down Leslie, Rachel, Cameron, and Kyle.

The initial efforts in Mississippi were hindered, Jossart said, by local officials who treated the missing Andersons as a parental abduction case and not a missing person case.

She claimed one Mississippi officer said, “Sometimes people do not want to be found.”

However, officials in Ohio County, Indiana, where Jossart lives, were successful in having the names of the missing Andersons entered into the National Crime Information Center database, even though the family disappeared in another jurisdiction.

The family worked with a private investigator. Additionally, the pictures of the family were featured on the wall of Walmart back when the store still featured the photos of missing children, and their pictures were also featured on the back of tax booklets issued by the federal government.

The Johnson family has also worked closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

However, they have not been able to see the two remaining children, still living on the same property in Mississippi. The Andersons attempted to talk to them in 2002, but the property owner called the police and had Jossart, Jeff Anderson and their mother removed, they claimed.

Because they are adults, they cannot be made to visit with their adoptive family.

In the time since Leslie was last seen in Fulton, Mississippi, her social security has not been used for employment and she has not registered a car.

Additionally, the children’s school records from Wisconsin were never requested by any other district.

Jeff said he hoped someone would come forward with information.

“I miss my kids dearly,” he said. “I missed them growing up.”

“I would appreciate any help from anybody, no matter how small it may seem to be,” Jeff said. “It may be the last piece of the puzzle.”

