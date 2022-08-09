2nd Annual Health and Business Expo brings together community members and reps

Stinson noted while events in the area are not always positive lately, “We want people to know there are good things going on.”
One of those good things was the partnerships between the African American Chamber of Commerce, the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, and the city and county of Racine that brought together so many vendors with good information and members of the community.
“We have our wonderful businesses out here today, the for-profits and nonprofits, so we can get all the information that you need,” she said.
The vendors included representatives from government, businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.
However, there was also entertainment, good food and community.
“We want to show Racine there is wonderful things going on and we want to make sure we’re promoting that and getting that information out,” Stinson concluded.
Wellness
One of the organizations that attended was the Racine/Kenosha Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, who were on hand to provide free blood pressure checks and a message about preventative health care with a focus on diabetes.
Joyce Wadlington, a registered nurse and the president of the local NBNA chapter, said the organization focuses on underserved communities and the diseases that impact communities of color — not just black people, but all communities of color.
The focus on Saturday was on diabetes and how it has the potential to negatively impact so many other areas of the body, Wadlington said, and could ultimately lead to kidney failure and heart disease.
She expressed her concern that people are not getting sufficient information to understand all the damage to the body that can come from that one disease.
However, the organization had a second goal: recruiting the next generation of nurses.
Wadlington said it was important to start talking about the importance of nursing to little kids, and stop waiting until they are in the 11th or 12th grades.
“I’m looking at fourth and fifth grade,” she said, sharing an interaction she had with her own granddaughter.
Her granddaughter saw her grandmother with a stethoscope and asked if she was a doctor.
Wadlington explained to her 4-year-old granddaughter that, as a nurse, she went out into the community to help people. The little girl then asked: “How can I do that?”
“They do not forget at those small ages,” Wadlington said.
Lead
Also among the vendors were members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, who were passing out information on the issues with lead in homes, and the grants that are available to both homeowners and landlords for abatement.
Nikki Fisher said RIC has adopted the issue of lead awareness as part of its Education Task Force due to the potential that kids exposed to lead paint or lead-contaminated water could have issues with learning.
“There is no safe level of lead,” she said. Any house built before 1978 could have lead paint somewhere in it, she added. “Children are very, very vulnerable to that (lead).”
She explained RIC was working to get the word out about the importance of having children tested three times before they turn 3 years old, which will help identify kids who might be at risk for lead exposure.
The National Black Nurses Association of Racine/Kenosha and the Sisters Network of Southeast Wisconsin were on hand to discuss preventative care at the 2nd Annual Health and Business Expo held Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center. Front row, from right: Dr. Sandra Millon Underwood and Dr. Sarah Fouse. Middle row, from right: Joyce Wadlington, RN, BSN, president of the Racine/Kenosha Chapter of NBNA; and Adelene Greene, treasurer of the Sisters Network of SE Wisconsin. Back row, from right: Valena Dibba; Dr. Sonya Cooks, RN, DNP; Covetrus O'Neal, RN; Juanita Tyler, RN, MSN; and Keeshia Jones, president of the Sisters Network of SE Wisconsin.
William Haywood, a health and wellness coach, represented his business, West-town Nutrition, at the Health & Business Expo held Saturday at the Bryant Community Center. Haywood discussed some of the products he features at his business that helps boost energy and improve health. Haywood says he is the best advertisement for his business: in January of 2021, he weighed 250 pounds, but has since lost over 40 lbs. "I help other people do the same," he said.
Tonnie Boston is the senior manager of community relations and advocacy at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. Boston was at the Health and Business Expo to bring awareness to the importance of being a registered organ and tissue donor. She also talked to attendees about the importance of regularly giving blood. "Through giving blood, you can save a life," she said. Tonne was assisted by her two sons: Caius, left, and Terak.
Entrepreneur Tracey Riley, who goes by the nickname Racine Honeybee, was on hand with her godmother Nikita Churchwell and some of her favorite bling at the 2nd Annual Health & Business Expo held Saturday at the Bryant Community Center. Riley is an independent consultant with Paparazzi Accessories. She can be found online and at events like the one held Saturday. Riley learned the love of jewelry from her grandmother, who always had beautiful and interesting earrings. She has big plans for her future. While she has a regional presence now, she intends to someday go nationwide.