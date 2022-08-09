2nd Annual Health and Business Expo brings together community members and reps

RACINE — There are good things going on in Racine all the time.

That was the message from Georgeann Stinson, CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine, as more than 60 vendors gathered together for the second annual Health & Business Expo Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.

Stinson noted while events in the area are not always positive lately, “We want people to know there are good things going on.”

One of those good things was the partnerships between the African American Chamber of Commerce, the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, and the city and county of Racine that brought together so many vendors with good information and members of the community.

“We have our wonderful businesses out here today, the for-profits and nonprofits, so we can get all the information that you need,” she said.

The vendors included representatives from government, businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

However, there was also entertainment, good food and community.

“We want to show Racine there is wonderful things going on and we want to make sure we’re promoting that and getting that information out,” Stinson concluded.

Wellness

One of the organizations that attended was the Racine/Kenosha Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, who were on hand to provide free blood pressure checks and a message about preventative health care with a focus on diabetes.

Joyce Wadlington, a registered nurse and the president of the local NBNA chapter, said the organization focuses on underserved communities and the diseases that impact communities of color — not just black people, but all communities of color.

The focus on Saturday was on diabetes and how it has the potential to negatively impact so many other areas of the body, Wadlington said, and could ultimately lead to kidney failure and heart disease.

She expressed her concern that people are not getting sufficient information to understand all the damage to the body that can come from that one disease.

However, the organization had a second goal: recruiting the next generation of nurses.

Wadlington said it was important to start talking about the importance of nursing to little kids, and stop waiting until they are in the 11th or 12th grades.

“I’m looking at fourth and fifth grade,” she said, sharing an interaction she had with her own granddaughter.

Her granddaughter saw her grandmother with a stethoscope and asked if she was a doctor.

Wadlington explained to her 4-year-old granddaughter that, as a nurse, she went out into the community to help people. The little girl then asked: “How can I do that?”

“They do not forget at those small ages,” Wadlington said.

Lead

Also among the vendors were members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, who were passing out information on the issues with lead in homes, and the grants that are available to both homeowners and landlords for abatement.

Nikki Fisher said RIC has adopted the issue of lead awareness as part of its Education Task Force due to the potential that kids exposed to lead paint or lead-contaminated water could have issues with learning.

“There is no safe level of lead,” she said. Any house built before 1978 could have lead paint somewhere in it, she added. “Children are very, very vulnerable to that (lead).”

She explained RIC was working to get the word out about the importance of having children tested three times before they turn 3 years old, which will help identify kids who might be at risk for lead exposure.