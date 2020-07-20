2Bubbly: Turning life’s lemons into lemonade-scented bubbles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” If history is any indicator, the economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic may be the inspiration for entrepreneurs like Racine’s Trudy Brown to do just that.

Past economic downturns, combined with American ingenuity, have been the springboard for many businesses: More than half of today’s Fortune 500 companies — General Electric, General Motors, IBM, Disney, Hyatt Hotels, Hewlett Packard and Microsoft among them — were established in the midst of an economic downturn.

Serendipitous inspiration

In May, Brown launched 2Bubbly, an organic scented bubble company operated by her and her family, including children Jermaine Spears, Jr., 3; Jayla Moore, 6; Cornelius Herring, 9; and Noah Herring, 10. When COVID handed the family lemons, they made lemonade-scented bubbles, among 18 other scents. Jayla and her cousin, Amiayh Blair, provided the inspiration, Brown said.

“We were sitting at home and they were so bubbly with their personalities and I was like, ‘Let’s go outside and blow bubbles,’ “ Brown said. “And then it kind of was like, ‘We should make scented bubbles.’ “