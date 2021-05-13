29-year-old dead after Burlington house fire, foul play not suspected

BURLINGTON — Tyler J. Werlein, 29, was pronounced dead at Burlington Memorial Hospital after being located at a house fire, which was reported at about 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in Burlington.

“I was coming back from my best friend’s house and I saw the fire. So I quick parked my car at my house, ran in and got my phone, called 911," Werlein's neighbor on the 3000 block of Spring Drive, Shannon Raatz, told The Journal Times on Thursday about the previous day. “I tried knocking on the windows and knocking on the door, and there was no answer ... I was scared. I didn’t want him to get hurt."

Raatz said that deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office arrived first.

Deputies reported heavy smoke coming out of the front of the house and there were visible flames on the northwest corner of the structure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies checked the house, which was locked. They attempted entry at the rear door, but it was hot to the touch. "Therefore, deputies could not make entry into the residence," according to the release.

Neighbors were evacuated and a perimeter around the residence was secured. The Town and City of Burlington fire departments arrived on scene, made entry and extinguished the fire, the release said.