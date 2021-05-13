 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
29-year-old dead after Burlington house fire, foul play not suspected
top story
BURLINGTON

29-year-old dead after Burlington house fire, foul play not suspected

{{featured_button_text}}
Burlington fire

Tyler J. Werlein, 29, was pronounced dead after a house fire Wednesday on the 3000 block of Spring Drive in Burlington.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS,
Burlington fire

29-year-old Tyler J. Werlein was pronounced dead after a house fire Wednesday on the 3000 block of Spring Drive in Burlington.

BURLINGTON — Tyler J. Werlein, 29, was pronounced dead at Burlington Memorial Hospital after being located at a house fire, which was reported at about 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in Burlington.

“I was coming back from my best friend’s house and I saw the fire. So I quick parked my car at my house, ran in and got my phone, called 911," Werlein's neighbor on the 3000 block of Spring Drive, Shannon Raatz, told The Journal Times on Thursday about the previous day. “I tried knocking on the windows and knocking on the door, and there was no answer ... I was scared. I didn’t want him to get hurt."

Raatz said that deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office arrived first.

Deputies reported heavy smoke coming out of the front of the house and there were visible flames on the northwest corner of the structure.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Burlington house fire

Deputies reported heavy smoke coming out of the front of this house with visible flames on the northwest corner of the structure Wednesday on the 3000 block of Spring Drive, Burlington. Tyler J. Werlein, 29, was pronounced dead after the fire.
Burlington fatal fire

29-year-old Tyler J. Werlein was pronounced dead after a house fire Wednesday on the 3000 block of Spring Drive in Burlington.

Deputies checked the house, which was locked. They attempted entry at the rear door, but it was hot to the touch. "Therefore, deputies could not make entry into the residence," according to the release.

Neighbors were evacuated and a perimeter around the residence was secured. The Town and City of Burlington fire departments arrived on scene, made entry and extinguished the fire, the release said.

Adam Del Rosso sat down with Josh Murray, a spokesperson from the American Red Cross, to discuss how best to keep your house fire safe and your family prepared.

Members from the Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Fire Task Force are investigating the fire. At this point in the investigation foul play is not suspected, according to the release.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
Local News

Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.

Evers: Vaccine requirements are 'not going to happen' in Wisconsin
Local News

Evers: Vaccine requirements are 'not going to happen' in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”

He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News