28-year-old on motorized minibike dies after collision with Racine bus
A 28-year-old male on a motorized minibike died Tuesday night at Yout and Carter streets after a collision involving a city-owned bus.

RACINE — A 28-year-old male on a motorized minibike died Tuesday night at Yout and Carter streets after a collision involving a city-owned bus.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, officers responded to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. The male was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have sustained severe head trauma.

Life-saving measures were attempted, police said, but the male died as a result of his injuries. 

RPD is urging anyone who has information regarding the incident to call the RPD's Traffic Investigation Unit at 262-635-7817. 

