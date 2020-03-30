26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County, 11 in City of Racine

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin’s top health officials are confident that the “Safer at Home” order and social distancing measures are working, and are continuing to plead with state residents to keep it up.
“I know this is tough, but it is necessary,” Gov. Tony Evers said Monday during a media briefing. “It will pay off.”
President Donald Trump said Sunday that federal projections show the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. will peak in about two weeks. That same day, Trump said national social distancing guidelines would be extended through the end of April.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s top infectious disease expert, said he expects Wisconsin’s peak to be low, so long as the Safer at Home order is being adhered to. If the number of confirmed cases in the state were to double every two days, Westergaard said that Wisconsin’s health care capacity would be quickly overwhelmed — that’s what happened in Italy and appears to be happening in New York state.
Right now, Wisconsin’s rate of increase is on pace to double only every four days, according to Department of Health Services data.
By keeping Wisconsin’s total from growing that sharply, a health care capacity crisis can be avoided.
“We have already saved lives by doing Safer at Home,” Westergaard said. “This is the critical week ... what we’re doing is working.”
Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that field hospitals could be set up if there is a surge that exceeds current health care capacity, but the state doesn’t want to do that. If social distancing works, current health care capacity should be enough to treat patients.
The state is not reporting the numbers of people recovered since there isn’t a reliable way to record that data. Fewer than 1 in 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, so it’s tougher to track the more than 75% of people who recover at home. The rest are sent home to self-quarantine, and tracking how quickly they recover has not been considered to be worth the resources at the state level, Westergaard said.
“We don’t have good systems to identify when someone is cleared of the infection,” he said. “If we were to report how many people have recovered, it would be a guess.”
Westergaard added that 1% to 2% of Wisconsin residents who contract COVID-19 are expected to perish, while the rest should be fine in 1-2 weeks.
Local and state stats
Nine more Racine County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon, the county’s Joint Information Center reported just after 4 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county to 26. Eleven cases are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, with 15 in the rest of the county.
On Friday, county officials reported a total of 17 cases — seven cases in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county.
Local health departments throughout the state have reported 17 total deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with some estimates as high as 20 deaths, although DHS had only confirmed 14 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
Discrepancies in numbers may be due to a delay in counties reporting to the state, according to Palm. “Local public health departments and labs are reporting that information to us on different cadences,” Palm said Monday.
There have now been a reported 1,221 positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, up 109 from the 1,112 reported on Sunday.
Although 1,221 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Westergaard.
There had been 15,856 negative tests as of Monday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 13 people tested for the virus turn out negative for every positive case.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the totals so far are: 30 cases in Kenosha County; six in Walworth County; 93 in Waukesha County and 617 in Milwaukee County. The only neighboring county report deaths related to COVID-19 is Milwaukee, with five fatalities.
Across the U.S. there were 140,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.
Benefits call center swamped
The state Department of Workforce Development reports that during the week of March 22-28, 115,679 new applications for unemployment benefits were filed.
