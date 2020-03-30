26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Racine County, 11 in City of Racine

By keeping Wisconsin’s total from growing that sharply, a health care capacity crisis can be avoided.

“We have already saved lives by doing Safer at Home,” Westergaard said. “This is the critical week ... what we’re doing is working.”

Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that field hospitals could be set up if there is a surge that exceeds current health care capacity, but the state doesn’t want to do that. If social distancing works, current health care capacity should be enough to treat patients.

The state is not reporting the numbers of people recovered since there isn’t a reliable way to record that data. Fewer than 1 in 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, so it’s tougher to track the more than 75% of people who recover at home. The rest are sent home to self-quarantine, and tracking how quickly they recover has not been considered to be worth the resources at the state level, Westergaard said.

“We don’t have good systems to identify when someone is cleared of the infection,” he said. “If we were to report how many people have recovered, it would be a guess.”

Westergaard added that 1% to 2% of Wisconsin residents who contract COVID-19 are expected to perish, while the rest should be fine in 1-2 weeks.