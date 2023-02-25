CALEDONIA — A 25-year-old Racine man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 31 early Saturday morning, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

About 12:17 a.m., CPD officers responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 31 and Tabor Road.

An investigation revealed that a 25-year-old man from Racine was walking southbound on the east side of Highway 31 when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene after life saving efforts were attempted.

The vehicle's driver, a 60-year-old man from Raymond who remained at the scene and called 911 after the collision, is cooperating with CPD's investigation.

The driver did not exhibit any signs of impairment or intoxication, and speed does not appear to have been a factor, according to CPD.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic crash reconstruction.

CPD did not release names of anyone involved.

"All who were involved or affected by this tragic incident are in our thoughts and prayers," stated Christopher Botsch, CPD chief of police.

