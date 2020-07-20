25 more single-family homes planned at Waterford Landing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The village is on track to receive more single-family homes, which have been much in demand as of late.

“This needs to be done,” Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told The Journal Times. “We don’t have any (new) single-family housing.”

Jackson said he is very excited about the project.

Home Path Financial LP purchased the remainder of Robak properties in 2018 and built 12 condo units, all of which are single-family and almost complete.

Another 25 single-family condos are planned, with three to five of those to be “spec” homes. “Spec” is short for speculative, meaning the homes will be built as they sell.

They will be between South Jefferson Street (County W) and Foxwalk Drive on the village’s far south end, near the Rochester village limits. Home Path received approval at the Village Board meeting last Monday on the final land plot for what is unofficially known as The Cottages at Waterford Landing subdivision.

This approximately 11-acre development has languished for at least 15 years; Jackson estimates it’s been about 25 years.