RACINE — Hotel Verdant is set to have 22 extra local ties to the community on display when it opens to the public later this summer.

The Racine Art Museum and ArtRoot partnered to curate a permanent art collection of original artwork by 22 Racine- and Kenosha-area artists for Hotel Verdant in Downtown Racine.

This collection will be on display throughout the main floor lobby and bookshelves, the elevator lobbies of the second, third and fourth floors and the presidential suite.

The Hotel Verdant Permanent Art Collection represents some of the leading artists in Racine and Kenosha across various career stages.

Dominion Properties, the developer of Hotel Verdant, considered artwork from local artists that matched the hotel’s theme and aesthetic, among other criteria.

Dominion selected the final pieces for the permanent collection after two rounds.

Dominion Properties Development Project Manager Emily Garofalo said one reason the developer made this initiative was “to have everything sourced locally and not have something trucked in or shipped in.”

Another reason was to be a good neighbor and give artists the opportunity to tell friends and family that they have art on display at a hotel down the street.

“We’re excited for the public to be able to come and look at it when we open,” Garofalo said.

Ten represented artists are past recipients of a RAM Artist Fellowship Award — a prestigious program that fosters artists' continued artistic and professional development.

The following artists and their mediums are to be featured:

René Amado, photography

Lisa Marie Barber, painting

Jerrold Belland, painting

Lisa Bigalke, graphics and embroidery

Trace Chiodo, photography

Martha Coaty, photography

Deedee Dumont, sculpture

Justin Gottfredsen, ceramics

Nate Hunter, ceramics

Jarvis Lawson, photography

Brad Lee, sculpture

Diane Levesque, painting

Alex Mandli, ceramics

Holly Wolf-Mattick, glass

Dennis Motl, wood

Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath and Dan Sviland, glass

Bill Reid, sculpture

Jim Sincock, photography

Harold Solberg, wood

Scott Terry, mixed media

Maggie Venn, mixed media

Over half of the 22 artists are current or former educators from public, private and parochial schools in the area, including the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College.

Print reproductions of works from RAM’s permanent collection — featuring three images each by artists Robert Burkert and Ruth Grotenrath — will hang in the hotel’s guest rooms.

Two original intaglio prints by Frances Myers depicting local Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings will also be in the presidential suite.

Burkert and Myers were both born and raised in Racine and came to international prominence for their work in the printmaking medium. Grotenrath was a lifelong Milwaukee resident who taught classes at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts and had a long relationship with the museum.

RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce Pepich said the hotel display efforts will provide local artists with exposure to a wide audience of visitors from outside Racine staying here and locals who visit for events or to enjoy the restaurant and bar.

"Linking the vibrancy of the local arts community to the hotel is a great opportunity to show people who we are in Racine," Pepich said. "Think of how many hotels are decorated with anonymous reproductions that say nothing about the place you are visiting. The Hotel Verdant collection is unique and specific to southeast Wisconsin. The hotel’s guests will know immediately they are in a special place when they enter."

The works in the Hotel Verdant Permanent Art Collection align with the hotel’s focus on environmental and community sustainability and complement the hotel’s “hygge” aesthetic by:

Speaking to environmental issues and concerns in the natural and built environment.

Incorporating natural and recycled materials and striving to repurpose waste products.

Promoting cohesion and community pride by expressing diverse conceptions of community and place.

Evincing a high level of craft and enhancing the hotel’s interior design.

The selected works represent a range of styles and media and have been curated into groupings that share formal elements and subject matter while displaying different materials, textures, sizes and dimensions.

"This project at Hotel Verdant enables us to demonstrate how a local business can join efforts with people from the Racine’s artist community to create something truly exciting," Pepich said. "This collection, and its public display, unites the brands and the efforts of our two organizations with that of the hotel to showcase Racine as a destination and create an inviting environment people will want to see and enjoy."

Hotel Verdant is accepting reservations starting in August.

In Photos: A look at the construction of Hotel Verdant