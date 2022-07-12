 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

21-year-old man found shot and killed on Racine's south side Monday night

  • 0
RPD on the scene of a homicide

A Racine Police officer, identified only as Aguilar, documents a crime scene near the 3000 block of 17th Street Tuesday morning after Kareem A. Mclain was found dead in the area late Monday night.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man that occurred Monday night on the 3000 block of 17th Street near West Boulevard.

The victim was identified as Kareem A. Mclain, of Racine.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no suspects in custody.

According to a written statement from the RPD, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:36 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found Mclain on the north sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RPD is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or those with information are urged to call the RPD Investigation Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Congress sees greater push for stringent gun laws

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News