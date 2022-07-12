21-year-old man found shot and killed on Racine's south side Monday night

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man that occurred Monday night on the 3000 block of 17th Street near West Boulevard.
The victim was identified as Kareem A. Mclain, of Racine.
As of Tuesday morning, there were no suspects in custody.
According to a written statement from the RPD, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:36 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found Mclain on the north sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The RPD is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or those with information are urged to call the RPD Investigation Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330.
