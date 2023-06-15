BRIGHTON — The 2023 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast — 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17 — will be hosted at Daniels Dairy Farm II, 1077 248th Ave.

In addition to a “big farm breakfast” with ham-and-cheese scrambled eggs, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice and ice cream, attendees will get a peek into life on the farm.

The Kenosha County Dairy Promotion event will also feature an Agriculture in Action tent, children’s games, a farm machinery display, and other activities.

Tickets are $10 (free for children age 6 and under) and will only be available at the event, first-come, first-served. An ATM will be available.

On-site general and handicap parking will be available. Off-site parking with a shuttle will also be available at the Kenosha County Center, at highways 50 and 45, and at Brighton Elementary School, 1200 248th Ave. Two school buses will travel to and from each parking site from 6 to 11:30 a.m.

Bike to breakfast

The annual Kenosha County DairyAir community bike ride to the breakfast will roll at 7 a.m. Saturday from the beach parking lot at Silver Lake Park, 2700 85th St.

The bicycle ride travels from the Silver Lake Park Beach to the Daniels Dairy Farm II.

The ride covers 10 miles each way.

The bicycle ride is free. Participants must pay for the breakfast once they arrive at the farm.

For more information about the bike ride, email kenoshacounty parks@kenoshacounty.org or call 262-857-1869.

People are asked to use their best judgment and participate based on their own skill level. There will be special bike parking at the Dairy Breakfast for riders. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s squad will follow the back of the pack for safety purposes. Registration is encouraged at eventbrite.com/e/dairyair-bike- ride-tickets-637606517257

Looking ahead

The Racine County Breakfast on the Farm is June 24 at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H in Caledonia.

The event runs from 7 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10; free for children age 5 and younger.

In addition to a farm breakfast, there will be live music, tractors, a petting zoo, children’s games and apple cider doughnuts available.