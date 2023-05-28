Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jennie Peters

DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC, APNP, CNE, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner

Guided Wellness Counseling

Peters has been an RN for 30 years, working in a variety of areas. She has been a Family Nurse Practitioner since 2007, and also is a Psychiatric Mental Health NP. Peters is practicing in Kenosha and also works full time at Marquette University. She is married and has five children and six grandchildren.

AmyTalaga

DNP, RN

Marquette University Clinical Facility

Talaga has been a nurse for 27 years, including decades of working in the emergency department. She has been an instructor at Marquette University out of the Pleasant Prairie campus for seven years, teaching on 14 different units in southeast Wisconsin. Talaga is married and has three children.

Alicia Pirozzolo

Holistic RN & Certified Energy Practitioner

Mineral Wellness LLC

Pirozzolo has worked in healthcare for more than 17 years and has been a Registered Nurse for 12 years. She has worked both in and out of the hospital, from neonatal to adult care. Currently, Pirozzolo runs her own Holistic Practice called Mineral Wellness, where she sees clients one-on-one virtually. She is trained in HTMA, Muscle Testing, and certified in both Emotion and Body Code. Pirozzolo is married and has three children.