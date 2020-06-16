2020 Racine County Fair canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What would have been the 98th Racine County Fair was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns by the Racine County Ag society amid COVID-19 at a board meeting Monday night.

After collaborating with Racine County health agencies, it was decided that cancellation was the "prudent choice" for the Fair in order to "improve community health and safety", according to the press release. While the Fair is cancelled in its usual capacity, there will still be a Junior Animal Livestock Show and Sale, with further details being released at a later date so "youth can exhibit their hard work."

Pre-purchased Fair tickets and pre-paid Open Class fees are to be refunded via check.

"The Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors is heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups, and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Racine County Fair," read the press release. "Please note, this was not an easy decision. The board understands the disappointment and frustration to all and asks for respect for the difficult decision. The Fair looks forward to brighter and better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Racine County."