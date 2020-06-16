2020 Racine County Fair canceled

What would have been the 98th Racine County Fair was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns by the Racine County Ag society amid COVID-19 at a board meeting Monday night.
After collaborating with Racine County health agencies, it was decided that cancellation was the "prudent choice" for the Fair in order to "improve community health and safety", according to the press release. While the Fair is cancelled in its usual capacity, there will still be a Junior Animal Livestock Show and Sale, with further details being released at a later date so "youth can exhibit their hard work."
Pre-purchased Fair tickets and pre-paid Open Class fees are to be refunded via check.
"The Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors is heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups, and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Racine County Fair," read the press release. "Please note, this was not an easy decision. The board understands the disappointment and frustration to all and asks for respect for the difficult decision. The Fair looks forward to brighter and better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Racine County."
The Kenosha County Fair would have celebrated it’s 100th year, but also canceled amid COVID-19 health concerns. Typically, the event would bring around 50,000 guests, according to the press release. As of Monday evening, the countdown on their homepage is at 428 days until the Centennial Celebration, as the 2021 Kenosha County Fair will take place August 18-22.
While the mission of the fair is to provide the community “educational, social, cultural and economic opportunities as well as to preserve and promote agriculture,” the safety of all in attendance is the top priority, according to the press release.
“The safety of the Kenosha County Fair guests, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers and employees is always the highest priority in planning the fair every year,” read the press release. “The on-going COVID-19 situation and the uncertainties that exist because of it, make it impossible to guarantee that safety this year.”
Walworth County Fair is still on schedule. It is the biggest county fair in the state, and according to the grounds general Manager, Larrry Gaffey, there will be additional precautions in place. These precautions include additional hand sanitizer stations and non-contact payment methods.
