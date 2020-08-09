2020 Case High grad forms close bond with school nurses, aims to become RN herself

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Precious Johnson has always wanted to help people. The Case High School Class of 2020 graduate formed some special relationships with the school’s staff, including its nurses, and is on her way to becoming one herself.

Johnson, 17, moved to Racine from Chicago in the middle of her eighth-grade year, around the same time that she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. She entered Case’s Academies of Racine health sciences pathway out of her desire to help people. Members of the Class of 2020 are the first Racine Unified students to graduate through the Academies of Racine, which are small learning communities that provide real world experience through opportunities like internships.

Already, Johnson is employed as a certified nursing assistant and plans to start working toward obtaining her nursing degree at Gateway Technical College this fall, which she will attend on the Gateway Promise program.

The Gateway Promise allows eligible recent high school graduates to attend the school without having to pay tuition beyond what is funded through financial aid.

Care inspiring care

In addition to her desire to help people, Johnson was further inspired to go into nursing by the school nurses that helped her deal with her diabetes.