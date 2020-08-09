2020 Case High grad forms close bond with school nurses, aims to become RN herself

MOUNT PLEASANT — Precious Johnson has always wanted to help people. The Case High School Class of 2020 graduate formed some special relationships with the school’s staff, including its nurses, and is on her way to becoming one herself.
Johnson, 17, moved to Racine from Chicago in the middle of her eighth-grade year, around the same time that she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. She entered Case’s Academies of Racine health sciences pathway out of her desire to help people. Members of the Class of 2020 are the first Racine Unified students to graduate through the Academies of Racine, which are small learning communities that provide real world experience through opportunities like internships.
Already, Johnson is employed as a certified nursing assistant and plans to start working toward obtaining her nursing degree at Gateway Technical College this fall, which she will attend on the Gateway Promise program.
The Gateway Promise allows eligible recent high school graduates to attend the school without having to pay tuition beyond what is funded through financial aid.
Care inspiring care
In addition to her desire to help people, Johnson was further inspired to go into nursing by the school nurses that helped her deal with her diabetes.
“I had a good bond with the nurses there (at Case),” Johnson said. “They helped me keep on track with my diabetes. If my blood sugar was low, they would make sure that I stayed there until I was better and give me snacks and stuff and provide water when I didn’t have any.”
Once, when Johnson was running low on her supply of medicine at school, one of the nurses picked up her prescription for her from the pharmacy.
“That made me feel like people really care about me,” Johnson said. “That made me feel like, happy. I know they are like that, because I’ve been with them since freshman year so I know they’ll do anything for me.”
No excuses
Jill Paulick, school nurse at Case, said she is proud of Johnson for always working hard and not using her diabetes as an excuse to slack off.
“She did well in school, she kept plugging along even though she didn’t always feel good,” Paulick said.
Even though she sometimes struggled with her schoolwork, Johnson kept up her GPA by staying up late completing homework and studying for tests.
Johnson was an A and B honor roll student at Case and a member of the National Honor Society. Paulick said that she also looked to help other students who had diabetes make healthy choices and keep control of their disease.
“Case, I would say, is like a family environment,” Johnson said. “We stick together.”
Cassie Kuranz, directing principal at Case, met Johnson in her freshman year when Kuranz was the dean of students.
“Precious is just a kind, outstanding overall student and person,” Kuranz said. “She always looked to help people and always puts others first.”
In addition to inspiration from school staff, Johnson said her parents were also an important source of encouraged.
“They just motivated me to keep going and never give up,” Johnson said.
Real-life experience
In the summer before her senior year, she took part in CNA training through Case and Gateway, and in March she started an apprenticeship at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, where she still works as a CNA.
Her job includes responsibilities like transferring the residents, doing daily activities with them, helping them get dressed and preparing food.
“It’s not just about taking care of them, they just want that love,” Johnson said. “Especially with the coronavirus going around, they really did need someone there to talk to.”
Although Johnson is upset with how the school year ended, without the traditional fanfare for prom and graduation due to the coronavirus cancellation and restrictions, she’s looking ahead to the future.
She plans to obtain her associate degree from Gateway and to move on to obtain her bachelor’s degree to become a registered nurse. She hopes to become a traveling nurse so she can see the world.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.