2 Wisconsin Republican say they voted against 'pro-life' bill because it wasn't anti-abortion enough

“Representative Ramthun is a supporter of pro-life legislation that protects all life that begins at conception,” states the email from Tristan Johannes, research assistant for Ramthun. “He believes there are no exceptions to this, and regardless the circumstance, the life of a child should never be punished for the actions of the parents. The bills voted on did not reflect this.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has been a vocal supporter of the bills. In an email to voters in his district following committee hearings on the bills, he said “this legislation would require a woman who is considering taking an abortion-inducing pill to be notified by her physician that the ingestion of the first drug in the regimen may not result in an abortion on its own, and that she should review the materials and consult a physician about her options to continue the pregnancy if she changes her mind ... In 2019, 33% of abortions in Wisconsin were chemically induced, and this percentage has been steadily climbing in here and nationwide. With this increasing trend, it’s imperative for the women receiving these types of chemically induced abortions to be informed, know their options, and the alternatives.”