2 sex offenders near Jellystone? County was nearly sued over lengthy process; Caledonia to sue courts over decision

CALEDONIA — Local representatives gathered in a Caledonia neighborhood on Tuesday to protest a plan to move two men convicted of sexual violence against children into a house near Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, a popular recreational destination for families located at 8425 Highway 38.
The two men, Daniel R. Williams and Hung N. Tran, are scheduled on April 6 to move into a Saratoga Drive residence, immediately east of the campground.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, stood in front of the house on Saratoga Drive and said he was looking to obtain a hold on the plan “at least until we figure out a better place that’s not something adjacent to a facility that has thousands of kids at any given time.”
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county also objected to the location.
“First and foremost, the county is absolutely against this placement, unequivocally,” he said.
Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs announced Tuesday that the village intends to stop the current plan by filing a lawsuit against the Racine County Circuit Court.
The Village Board met in special session Monday night and voted unanimously to file suit seeking intervention. In a statement, the Village Board said it “expressed its grave concerns,” about the placement on Saratoga Drive but was ignored. In the statement, the Village Board said its intent is “to seek an injunction that would halt the action, and request reconsideration, and the reversal of the Circuit Court’s decision to place” the two sex offenders in the neighborhood.
The offenders
The men in question were both convicted of sexual violence against children.
Williams, 51, was convicted of sexual assault and his victims ranged in age from 8 years old to 17 years old. He was first convicted in 1987.
Tran, 51, was also convicted of sexual assault and his victims ranged in age from 3 years old to 9 years old.
Both are Chapter 980 sex offenders, which means they have been in civil commitment for treatment.
How decisions are made
Mark Schaaf, communication and media relations for Racine County, explained that under state law sex offenders must be placed in the county where they were convicted. Further, it is the county’s responsibility to locate appropriate housing for them.
However, Dobbs said in this specific situation “the case was flawed and a lot of things were not done properly to have these two gentlemen settled in this place.”
State law prohibits sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of places where children congregate, such as schools and parks. Jellystone is not a public park, as it is a private business that has offerings including a campground with a waterpark, swimming pond, mini-golf and other family-friendly attractions.
“The county has been put in a very difficult position,” Delagrave said.
Schaaf explained the process of placing sex offenders is not haphazard. The Department of Health Services, Racine County Circuit Court and a committee are all involved.
A committee finds a location for the individuals to live, DHS puts forward a plan and the Circuit Court approves it.
The committee is comprised of staff from the county, Department of Health Services and the Department of Corrections.
He added the process for obtaining housing for these two sex offenders was especially difficult and took 18 months.
In the past, these officials have made mistakes. In 2013, after a plan to place sex offender Michael Fink on the 900 block of Lathrop Avenue was announced, Fink’s victims spoke out because they lived near that placement and also had not been alerted to Fink getting out of prison. Fink was instead placed elsewhere.
Circuit Court Judge Wynn Laufenberg threatened to fine the county to ensure compliance; that is, that they obtain suitable housing for the two men.
According to Schaaf, the county was told to find housing or build it.
He said another complicating factor is that landlords frequently do not want to rent their properties if Chapter 980 sex offenders are going to live there.
Ultimately, Laufenberg did approve the plan that included residence at the Saratoga Drive location.
The neighbors
After the location was approved, the Caledonia Police Department was notified.
In turn, the CPD sent out a community notification that two sex offenders would be moving into the neighborhood
The neighbors began calling elected officials with concerns because that house on Saratoga Drive is only a couple hundred feet from the perimeter of the Jellystone campgrounds.
How is it possible this location was approved, the neighbors wondered, when there is a recreational area so close? That’s when the phone calls began.
Issues and challenges
Wanggaard said he became aware of the situation last Thursday when community members began calling his office looking for assistance. He and his staff went to work researching the issues.
“We’ve got some real challenges with the process,” he said.
He agreed the two men should have appropriate housing that will allow them to transition back into society. “We want them to succeed,” he said.
Wanggaard reviewed the complexities of the issue, which includes the fact the two men must return to Racine County, the county must find suitable housing, and the limited locations available because Chapter 980 sex offenders cannot be placed near places where children congregate.
Wanggaard said the first thing that needs to happen is a hold on the placement until a more suitable location is found. The senator also raised the issue that there might have to be conversations and collaboration between the state and county for construction of a place designated specifically for sex offenders.
Delagrave said it was important to defer to law enforcement on these issues. He said the Caledonia Police Department was not appropriately consulted before the placement was made, saying that officers also “have some serious issues with this placement.”