2 more people in Wisconsin, a 7-year-old girl and 24-year-old man, have drowned in public waters, officials say

Two people died Saturday in unrelated drownings in public Wisconsin waters.
The deaths come less than two weeks after a series of tragedies in Lake Michigan near Racine’s beaches.
Eisha “Nahomy” Figuero Colon, a 10-year-old from Racine, and Yaadwinder Singh, a 17-year-old from Franklin, were pulled from the water June 19 and were pronounced dead soon after in unrelated drownings at Zoo Beach and North Beach, respectively. Authorities have blamed those deaths on unpredictable conditions in the Great Lake as they called for increased safety measures while also warning the public, particularly children and those who aren’t strong swimmers, to be wary of the lake’s power.
On June 21, a 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee was pulled from the water in Racine after she had reportedly been swimming with a friend. That teen remains in critical condition, Sgt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
Girl, 7, dies in Pecatonica River
Authorities say a 7-year-old girl drowned in the Pecatonica River Saturday evening after being swept under by the swift current.
Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the girl and two other young children went into the river near a boat landing west of Woodford. The other children were not able to reach the girl when she went under, Gill said.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Gill said “many, many private citizens” helped search and rescue teams look for the girl. A rescue team eventually found the girl’s body at 2 a.m. Sunday.
A 24-year-old Madison man has died after authorities say he apparently drowned in a Door County lake.
The Door County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a call of a person in distress in Clark Lake, in the town of Sevastopol, at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
The man was found in the water nearly 40 minutes later and was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.