2 more people in Wisconsin, a 7-year-old girl and 24-year-old man, have drowned in public waters, officials say

Girl, 7, dies in Pecatonica River

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl drowned in the Pecatonica River Saturday evening after being swept under by the swift current.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the girl and two other young children went into the river near a boat landing west of Woodford. The other children were not able to reach the girl when she went under, Gill said.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Gill said “many, many private citizens” helped search and rescue teams look for the girl. A rescue team eventually found the girl’s body at 2 a.m. Sunday.

