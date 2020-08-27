2 GoFundMe fundraisers set up by loved ones of Anthony Huber, 26-year-old man reportedly killed Tuesday

He died soon after from the gunshot to the torso.

Roger Polack, the Democrat running against Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in Wisconsin’s First District, posted on Facebook “I am outraged at the death of protestors Anthony Huber and another victim not yet named, killed by the hands of a juvenile militia member in Kenosha. I mourn with their families. The cycle of discrimination against Black people and violence must end. Let’s stand with Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, who has demanded an end to the violence and destruction in Kenosha.”

One of the GoFundMes, set up by a woman who said she is Huber’s aunt, described Huber as “witty and a very talented skate boarder.” The other GoFundMe says “While peacefully protesting, Anthony selflessly tried to Aid in taking down an attacker when he was gunned down.”

Huber’s significant other reportedly cannot retrieve her own house keys or car keys from Huber’s body until a funeral home is found and paid for; donations would then be used to pay for the funeral home. That fundraiser can be found online at gofundme.com/f/249ip7bjxc. More than $56,000 had been donated to that campaign as of 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.