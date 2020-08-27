2 GoFundMe fundraisers set up by loved ones of Anthony Huber, 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday

KENOSHA — Loved ones of Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday during demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake, are calling him a "hero."
However, authorities have not yet officially identified either of the men killed or the third man who was seriously injured in Tuesday's gunfire.
Two GoFundMe pages set up to support Huber's family and his significant other, respectively, identify Huber as the second of two men killed Tuesday on Sheridan Road.
He allegedly was killed by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who was illegally carrying a long gun Tuesday and said he was in Kenosha to protect property as part of a "local militia." Rittenhouse is now expected to face at least one charge of first-degree homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.
Video from the scene shows that the man identified as Huber was the second of the two men shot. He and others were attempting to run down Rittenhouse, who had already shot a 36-year-old West Allis man, when Rittenhouse turned the firearm on those approaching him and fired. That video shows a man who appears to be Huber struck in the torso while still carrying his skateboard; he died soon after from the gunshot.
Roger Polack, the Democrat running against Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's First District, posted on Facebook "I am outraged at the death of protestors Anthony Huber and another victim not yet named, killed by the hands of a juvenile militia member in Kenosha. I mourn with their families. The cycle of discrimination against Black people and violence must end. Let’s stand with Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, who has demanded an end to the violence and destruction in Kenosha."
One of the GoFundMes, set up by a woman who said she is Huber's aunt, described Huber as "witty and a very talented skate boarder." The other GoFundMe says "While peacefully protesting, Anthony selflessly tried to Aid in taking down an attacker when he was gunned down."
Huber's significant other reportedly cannot retrieve her own house keys or car keys from Huber's body until a funeral home is found and paid for; donations would then be used to pay for the funeral home. That fundraiser can be found online at gofundme.com/f/249ip7bjxc. More than $56,000 had been donated to that campaign as of 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.
The other GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/anthony-huber-family) says that money donated would be used for "funeral expenses and some legal fees and past bills." As of 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, $570 had been donated to that campaign.
During a Wednesday press conference, while urging members of the public not to break the county's newly imposed curfew in the city, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that if the demonstrators had not been out after curfew then they would not be dead. These statements have led to some criticism, with the online news outlet Slate publishing a story titled: "Kenosha Police Chief Blames Protesters for Their Own Deaths, Defends Vigilante Groups."
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
