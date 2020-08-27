2 GoFundMe fundraisers set up by loved ones of Anthony Huber, 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Loved ones of Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday during demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake, are calling him a "hero."

However, authorities have not yet officially identified either of the men killed or the third man who was seriously injured in Tuesday's gunfire.

Two GoFundMe pages set up to support Huber's family and his significant other, respectively, identify Huber as the second of two men killed Tuesday on Sheridan Road.

He allegedly was killed by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who was illegally carrying a long gun Tuesday and said he was in Kenosha to protect property as part of a "local militia." Rittenhouse is now expected to face at least one charge of first-degree homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Video from the scene shows that the man identified as Huber was the second of the two men shot. He and others were attempting to run down Rittenhouse, who had already shot a 36-year-old West Allis man, when Rittenhouse turned the firearm on those approaching him and fired. That video shows a man who appears to be Huber struck in the torso while still carrying his skateboard; he died soon after from the gunshot.