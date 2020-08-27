 Skip to main content
2 GoFundMe fundraisers set up by loved ones of Anthony Huber, 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday
2 GoFundMe fundraisers set up by loved ones of Anthony Huber, 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday

KENOSHA — Loved ones of Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old Kenosha man reportedly killed Tuesday during demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake, are calling him a "hero."

However, authorities have not yet officially identified either of the men killed or the third man who was seriously injured in Tuesday's gunfire.

Two GoFundMe pages set up to support Huber's family and his significant other, respectively, identify Huber as the second of two men killed Tuesday on Sheridan Road.

He allegedly was killed by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who was illegally carrying a long gun Tuesday and said he was in Kenosha to protect property as part of a "local militia." Rittenhouse is now expected to face at least one charge of first-degree homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Video from the scene shows that the man identified as Huber was the second of the two men shot. He and others were attempting to run down Rittenhouse, who had already shot a 36-year-old West Allis man, when Rittenhouse turned the firearm on those approaching him and fired. That video shows a man who appears to be Huber struck in the torso while still carrying his skateboard; he died soon after from the gunshot.

Roger Polack, the Democrat running against Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's First District, posted on Facebook "I am outraged at the death of protestors Anthony Huber and another victim not yet named, killed by the hands of a juvenile militia member in Kenosha. I mourn with their families. The cycle of discrimination against Black people and violence must end. Let’s stand with Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, who has demanded an end to the violence and destruction in Kenosha."

One of the GoFundMes, set up by a woman who said she is Huber's aunt, described Huber as "witty and a very talented skate boarder." The other GoFundMe says "While peacefully protesting, Anthony selflessly tried to Aid in taking down an attacker when he was gunned down."

Huber's significant other reportedly cannot retrieve her own house keys or car keys from Huber's body until a funeral home is found and paid for; donations would then be used to pay for the funeral home. That fundraiser can be found online at gofundme.com/f/249ip7bjxc. More than $56,000 had been donated to that campaign as of 10:57 p.m. Wednesday.

The other GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/anthony-huber-family) says that money donated would be used for "funeral expenses and some legal fees and past bills." As of 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, $570 had been donated to that campaign.

During a Wednesday press conference, while urging members of the public not to break the county's newly imposed curfew in the city, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that if the demonstrators had not been out after curfew then they would not be dead. These statements have led to some criticism, with the online news outlet Slate publishing a story titled: "Kenosha Police Chief Blames Protesters for Their Own Deaths, Defends Vigilante Groups."

