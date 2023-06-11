RACINE — A deck and the exterior siding of a two-family residence on Franklin Street were significantly damaged during a fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Racine Fire Department, none of the occupants or RFD personnel were injured.

Damage to the structure was estimated to be $40,000, according to RFD, with $2,000 worth of loss for contents.

Engine 6 arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Franklin Street about 4:30 p.m. and saw a second floor deck on fire with flames encroaching on the house.

Engine 1, Med 1, Battalion 1, Quint 4 and Utility 2 also responded to the call.

The fire was brought under control in less than five minutes, with minimal damage to the interior of both units, according to the RFD.

The Racine Police Department and We Energies assisted at the scene with traffic control and utilities, respectively.

