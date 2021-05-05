1957-2021 | The generous heart of Kevin Nelson, veterinarian for the Racine Zoo, state fair, county fair

“He would give the same level of attention and detail to the annual observation exam of a tarantula as he would … one of the lions,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo. “He cared so much about always making sure that he got everything right.”

But he also left a mark on the people he worked with, Summers said.

“Our animal care supervisor said that she is the keeper she is because of Kevin,” Summers said. “He cared about training other people and making sure that he shared (his) knowledge with our keeper team.”

The legacy Nelson leaves behind, Hertrich said, is not of his work as a veterinarian, but how he impacted those in his life.

Cashwell said the legacy Nelson left with her is exploring any and all options for animals and their keepers when it comes to veterinary medicine.

“He treated each animal and individual,” Cashwell said of Nelson’s kindness to the owners he met.

Nicole Graetz, a veterinary technician at Bristol, said she worked closely with Nelson in the small animal department.