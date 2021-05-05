1957-2021 | The generous heart of Kevin Nelson, veterinarian for the Racine Zoo, state fair, county fair

RACINE — Kevin Nelson’s devotion to what he did was evident, every day.
He was the Racine Zoo’s primary veterinarian for more than 30 years, and he was “a jack of all trades,” said Tiffany Strey, veterinary program coordinator and registrar at the zoo.
Nelson also co-owned Bristol Veterinary Service in Salem Lakes, where he began in 1985. He served as veterinarian for the Wisconsin State Fair and the Racine County Fair, and assisted at Kenosha County Fair.
Nelson, of Brighton, died of cancer on March 27. A Facebook post from the zoo on May 2 commemorated his work, saying: “He touched many lives, animal and human, and will be greatly missed by all.”
“We didn’t just lose our vet,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director at the zoo. “We lost a friend.”
A life
Nelson was born in Kenosha on Aug. 14, 1957. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Parkside and also attended Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
In 2007, he was awarded Veterinarian of The Year by the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, regarded as one of the highest honors a state veterinarian can receive.
On Aug. 4, 2020, he married Deanna Hertrich. The two had been together for about 20 years prior, Hertrich said.
They had a son, Nathan, who is now 16. They all helped operate Freehorse Farm at their Brighton home.
Being outdoors was Nelson’s peace and solace, Hertrich said. He even enjoyed trivial things, like mowing the lawn.
“That was the draw for both of us to each other,” Hertrich said.
Hertrich said some of her fondest memories with Nelson included kayaking, hiking, fishing and trips up to Lake of the Woods along the Minnesota-Manitoba border.
“He couldn’t get cell reception,” Hertrich said of Nelson, who was known to respond to every call. “He was forced to enjoy the downtime.”
Hertrich said Nelson is going to be sorely missed: “He’s the love of my life. Soulmate.”
Compassion to all
Nelson catered to all critters in his animal-care career, regardless of their shape or size.
Strey remembered a recent Christmas Eve when Nelson attended the birth of a zebra foal at the zoo; he was there from about 7 p.m. to midnight, she said.
Ashley Cashwell, Nelson’s assistant for about 11 years at Bristol, also recalled that night. “He probably should’ve been resting, but he made it up there,” she said.
“He would give the same level of attention and detail to the annual observation exam of a tarantula as he would … one of the lions,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo. “He cared so much about always making sure that he got everything right.”
But he also left a mark on the people he worked with, Summers said.
“Our animal care supervisor said that she is the keeper she is because of Kevin,” Summers said. “He cared about training other people and making sure that he shared (his) knowledge with our keeper team.”
The legacy Nelson leaves behind, Hertrich said, is not of his work as a veterinarian, but how he impacted those in his life.
Cashwell said the legacy Nelson left with her is exploring any and all options for animals and their keepers when it comes to veterinary medicine.
“He treated each animal and individual,” Cashwell said of Nelson’s kindness to the owners he met.
Nicole Graetz, a veterinary technician at Bristol, said she worked closely with Nelson in the small animal department.
Throughout their time together, Graetz noted Nelson “always had his nose in a book” and she learned how to be a diligent, determined veterinarian from him. If there was something Nelson did not know, he needed to master it.
“His determination, his never-ending quest for knowledge,” Graetz said. “There’s not a day that goes by that a client doesn’t talk about him, that we don’t talk about him.”