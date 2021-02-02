190 Walgreens locations across Wisconsin expecting to receive 17,800 COVID-19 vaccines combined within two weeks

One-hundred-ninety Walgreens stores are expecting to receive a combined 17,800 COVID-19 two-dose vaccinations within two weeks for vaccinating select members of the public.
It's part of the first phase of the Biden administration's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which aims to have "select retail pharmacies nationwide" that "will receive limited vaccine supply to vaccinate priority groups at no cost" in order "to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19."
Department of Health Services leaders were still unaware of the amount of vaccines that would be coming to Wisconsin's Walgreens Tuesday afternoon. DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said that she doesn't expect vaccines delivered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to subtract from the state's normal allotment from the federal government.
Walgreens is expecting to start giving out those doses on Feb. 12, with appointments being able to be made starting Feb. 9.
Eligibility to be vaccinated still relies on state guidelines. In Wisconsin, those who are eligible currently include those 65 and older, health care workers and first responders.
In an email to The Journal Times, Media Relations Account Supervisor Campbell O'Connor said "While COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to everyone, eligible Wisconsin residents will be able to schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive their vaccine at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. Appointments will be required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins will not be accepted."
The exact Walgreens locations to be included in the program have not yet been released.
Walgreens already plays a major role in the nationwide and statewide vaccination efforts. It, along with CVS, is tasked with vaccinating those living in long-term care facilities — included along with frontline health care workers in Wisconsin's Phase 1A.