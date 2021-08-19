19 Burlington High School football players exposed to COVID, 16 forced to quarantine

Sulik said he keeps records of practices and who is in contact with who. The practice in question, he said, had each grade separated. Currently, those affected are mainly freshman and a few sophomores, resulting in cancellations for freshman and JV games, Sulik explained.

All Wisconsinites ages 12 and older have been able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 since May 12.

"This provides an opportunity to stress the importance of masks and vaccines to avoid quarantine," Thomas said in an email. "The district uses a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated close contacts. Quarantine helps to slow the spread of the virus."

While some of the team met Wednesday to "process," the players left the field without practicing.

"We're in constant contact with our district nurse and athletic department," Sulik said. "And obviously, we want to keep our kids safe. But also, we want to make sure that we're able to fit in as many games as we can, in a safe way."

