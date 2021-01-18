$19.9 million set to be spent on Racine water projects over next two years

Viegut told the committee the current interest rate on the service debt is 2.21%.

“However, I’m cautiously optimistic that rate is going to be a little bit lower when we lock this in in just a couple of weeks,” Viegut said.

On a question from the committee, Viegut explained the city would not be able to pay off the loan before Sept. 1, 2028.

The interest accrual over that 7-year period would be $4.2 million.

The 7-year period ensures the investors have a return on their investment and is standard, according to Viegut.

Previously, municipalities would have to wait longer, nine or 10 years, before paying off a debt service early.

Viegut elaborated and said in the past if a municipality had an early date for paying off the loan, the interest rate for the debt service would be higher.

The early payoff period and low interest rate, as seen in the water works revenue bond issuance, is being driven by market dynamics.

This is because in an environment with such low interest rates, investors feel the city is more likely to pay off debt service early that has a high interest rate, while continuing to pay the debt service with a low interest rate.

