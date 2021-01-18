$19.9 million set to be spent on Racine water projects over next two years

RACINE — The city’s water utility is moving forward with a municipal revenue bond issuance that will raise $20 million for capital improvements to the water system.
The bond will be paid with revenue from the water system and with contributions from Mount Pleasant. The city could pay the debt over a 20-year period or opt to pay off the debt early to save on interest payments.
The issue was before the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee on Jan. 12. The committee voted to recommend the City Council approve the bond issuance.
Planned projects
The city intends to spend $11.9 million in 2021 and $8 million in 2022 on the water system.
The projects include a 2-year, $10 million project that will install a 42-inch main to Perry Avenue.
In that same 2-year period, the city also intends to spend $4 million on main replacements, $800,000 on meter replacements, $1.5 million replacing lead pipes, $1.2 million to replace the roof on the Perry tank, and $3 million on equipment replacement, such as the low lift pumps.
TID 5 is the 3,921 acre industrial TID related to Foxconn, created to pay the costs of public infrastructure, land acquisition and other expenses to facilitate the construction and operation of the manufacturing space.
Gitter explained the agreement stipulates water infrastructure upgrades to the TID are divided between growth and deficiency where Mount Pleasant funds the growth portion of new water infrastructure. Gitter said the utility covers the deficiency portion, as it will have to be replaced regardless of growth.
In the case of the 42-inch water main, for example, which has a growth and deficiency portion, the utility covers the deficiency work only.
Municipal bonds, commonly called "munis," are debt securities issued by government bodies for the purpose of capital improvement projects. Munis can be thought of as loans made by investors to government bodies, which then pay back the loan.
Viegut explained Baird was preparing the issuance, and with the authorization of the Finance and Personnel Committee, would work with city staff to bring the bond issuance to the market.
Viegut told the committee the current interest rate on the service debt is 2.21%.
“However, I’m cautiously optimistic that rate is going to be a little bit lower when we lock this in in just a couple of weeks,” Viegut said.
On a question from the committee, Viegut explained the city would not be able to pay off the loan before Sept. 1, 2028.
The interest accrual over that 7-year period would be $4.2 million.
The 7-year period ensures the investors have a return on their investment and is standard, according to Viegut.
Previously, municipalities would have to wait longer, nine or 10 years, before paying off a debt service early.
Viegut elaborated and said in the past if a municipality had an early date for paying off the loan, the interest rate for the debt service would be higher.
The early payoff period and low interest rate, as seen in the water works revenue bond issuance, is being driven by market dynamics.
This is because in an environment with such low interest rates, investors feel the city is more likely to pay off debt service early that has a high interest rate, while continuing to pay the debt service with a low interest rate.
