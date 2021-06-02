18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of Dontrell Bush

RACINE — The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the May 7 shooting death of Dontrell “Trell” Bush, who was 17 years old at the time with hopes of being a professional athlete; he was a rising Horlick High School basketball star before he was killed.
Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon on the allegations he threatened the safety of the other people in the room by shooting a gun.
Joshua D. Daniel Jr. talks with his attorneys, Grant Henderson, right, and Addison R. Kuhn.
Daniel is represented by Grant Henderson and Addison R. Kuhn of the State Office of the Public Defender.
Henderson entered the plea on behalf of his client, who did not speak in court Wednesday morning.
Judge Timothy Boyle is to preside over the case. A status hearing in front of Boyle is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 26.
‘Just normal behavior’
Bush’s family says that there was an ongoing dispute between the two young men. However, the exact nature of that dispute has not been publicly disclosed.
The party where the shooting occurred was in a duplex in the 3000 block of Clairmont Street in the Georgetown neighborhood, about two blocks from Bush’s home.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators as soon as Daniel walked in the door, he pulled out a .38-caliber gun and shot Bush, who was unarmed.
When Daniel was interviewed by police, he “initially denied knowing anything about the shooting,” the complaint stated, but “he later admitted having shot (Bush) because he was ‘smiling and looking’ at him.”
Daniel, according to the complaint, said he felt that he had been set up by the three women who took him to the party and by the people at the party because they were all sitting there looking at him as he came in, so he thought they were going to shoot him.
Allegedly, Daniel also told investigators that “he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there.”