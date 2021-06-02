18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of Dontrell Bush

RACINE — The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the May 7 shooting death of Dontrell “Trell” Bush, who was 17 years old at the time with hopes of being a professional athlete; he was a rising Horlick High School basketball star before he was killed.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon on the allegations he threatened the safety of the other people in the room by shooting a gun.

Daniel is represented by Grant Henderson and Addison R. Kuhn of the State Office of the Public Defender.

Henderson entered the plea on behalf of his client, who did not speak in court Wednesday morning.

Judge Timothy Boyle is to preside over the case. A status hearing in front of Boyle is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 26.

‘Just normal behavior’

Bush’s family says that there was an ongoing dispute between the two young men. However, the exact nature of that dispute has not been publicly disclosed.