 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of Dontrell Bush
alert top story
DEATH OF DONTRELL BUSH

18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of Dontrell Bush

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Daniel Jr.

Joshua Daniel, 18, arrives in court for his arraignment on Wednesday.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the May 7 shooting death of Dontrell “Trell” Bush, who was 17 years old at the time with hopes of being a professional athlete; he was a rising Horlick High School basketball star before he was killed.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon on the allegations he threatened the safety of the other people in the room by shooting a gun.

Daniel is represented by Grant Henderson and Addison R. Kuhn of the State Office of the Public Defender.

Henderson entered the plea on behalf of his client, who did not speak in court Wednesday morning.

Judge Timothy Boyle is to preside over the case. A status hearing in front of Boyle is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 26.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

‘Just normal behavior’

Bush’s family says that there was an ongoing dispute between the two young men. However, the exact nature of that dispute has not been publicly disclosed.

The party where the shooting occurred was in a duplex in the 3000 block of Clairmont Street in the Georgetown neighborhood, about two blocks from Bush’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators as soon as Daniel walked in the door, he pulled out a .38-caliber gun and shot Bush, who was unarmed.

When Daniel was interviewed by police, he “initially denied knowing anything about the shooting,” the complaint stated, but “he later admitted having shot (Bush) because he was ‘smiling and looking’ at him.”

Daniel, according to the complaint, said he felt that he had been set up by the three women who took him to the party and by the people at the party because they were all sitting there looking at him as he came in, so he thought they were going to shoot him.

Allegedly, Daniel also told investigators that “he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there.”

+1 
Dontrell Bush headshot

Bush

 Submitted

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News