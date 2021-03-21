17-year-old driver hurt as two vehicles burst into flames after crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A teenage driver was hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car collision that caused both vehicles to catch fire near Oakes Road and Washington Avenue.
Police said the injured driver, described as a 17-year-old girl, was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee, but she was conscious and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Two or three people in the second vehicle escaped injuries in the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday.
Lt. Eric Relich of the Mount Pleasant Police Department said both vehicles were destroyed in the fire that followed the crash, although all occupants in both vehicles evacuated before the fire broke out.
Relich said investigators believe the teenage driver was heading east on Washington Avenue, possibly at high speed. When she reached the intersection at Oakes Road, her vehicle collided with a second car that was southbound on Oakes and turning left onto Washington.
The speed limit on Washington Avenue is 40 mph.
Police said the 17-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt.
