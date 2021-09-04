17-year-old boy fatally shot Friday near North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue

RACINE — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night near the area of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Saturday morning.

At 9:13 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the area of North Memorial and Woodrow in reference to shots being heard and a male laying on the sidewalk, Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby said in the news release.

Officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation, Melby said. No further information was available as The Journal Times went to press.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. They are urging witnesses, or citizens with information, are call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.