16 months after storms decimated Racine's lakefront, city moves toward rebuilding it

RACINE — It has been 16 months since a severe storm wreaked havoc on southeast Wisconsin’s shoreline, damaging popular pathways by the Racine Zoo and creating a mile of rubble along Pershing Park Road that obstructs the normally immaculate view of Lake Michigan.
Moving forward, the City of Racine not only wants to fix the damage, but wants to do so in a way that lessens the potential destruction of future storms amid rising waters of Lake Michigan.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend the city enter into a professional services agreement with SmithGroup, a Detroit-based architecture firm, for design and analysis associated with a Coastal Resiliency and Improvements Project.
The matter will be taken up by the City Council on Tuesday.
Great Lakes finally lower, for now
A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, national officials said Monday.
Each of the lakes was down significantly in April from the same month in 2020. Lakes Huron and Michigan — which are connected and have the same level — declined 14 inches.
Although still above normal, each of the Great Lakes has dropped steadily since last fall and are expected to remain below 2020 levels for most of this year, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast.
“Over the next six months, the worst is behind us,” said John Allis, chief of Great Lakes hydrology for the Corps’ Detroit district. “We really shouldn’t be seeing anywhere near the record highs that we saw last year.”
Officials cautioned that it’s too early to declare an end to the high-water period. Levels fluctuate reliably with the seasons each year. But long-term trends that can bring extreme, prolonged surges or drop-offs depend on factors such as rain and snow, temperatures and evaporation rates, which are hard to predict.
A decline that began in the late 1990s, bottoming out in early 2013, gave way to a rapid climb that has eroded shorelines and hammered infrastructure across the region.
Records were shattered on all five lakes. An organization representing coastal cities and towns conservatively estimated damages at over $500 million.
Scientists say the warming global climate may produce more abrupt swings in the future. But for now, it appears the region will get some relief.
Defending Racine
“Resiliency,” in the context of the professional services agreement, is a community’s ability to prepare for rising waters by investing in infrastructure that would protect the shoreline.
The $670,000 cost of the consultation was included in the 2021 capital improvement budget, although the cost is to be spread out over the course of the project, which may take several years.
SmithGroup will analyze coastal conditions and consider a range of problematic events that could do damage — including rising water levels and ice conditions — that would be used to inform future improvements.
Mayor Cory Mason noted the time to move is now as there is a big infrastructure bill moving through Congress.
“By doing this work now,” he noted, “we would be in a better position to ask the federal government for what our needs are.”
If passed, the infrastructure bill could be available for shovel-ready projects that have gone through the permitting process.
Preparing for the future
Tom Molbeck, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, said several departments have been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the course of the last year in connection to damage done to the shoreline due to rising lake waters.
Molbeck noted that some funding of the projects were approved and some were denied.
The goal, he explained, was to get the parks and recreation areas along the shoreline back to where they were before the big storm of January 2020, but also to enhance them so the city does not have to face this problem again.
Based on public response, Molbeck said the priorities will be:
- The area by Pershing Park, with special reference to the mounds of rubble;
- The pathways between the zoo and the lake; and
- North Beach.
Focus on areas used by public
Rob Wright of SmithGroup has been working with the city since the January 2020 storm, which includes assessing the damage and creating cost estimates for repairs. SmithGroup has also been working directly with FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management as part of the process.
Wright reiterated that areas used the most by the public will take priority because “the loss of those areas due to costal erosion could really have some great impacts on the City of Racine.”
Wright explained among the earliest steps the consultants will take will be to figure out where the waves are having the greatest impact, so the city can prioritize protections for that area.
The process is expected to include stakeholder and public meetings.
Timeline
The project may take a number of years to complete.
The first task, which includes the project initiation and coastal conditions analysis, is expected to be completed in 2021 for $32,000.
The task with the next highest priority is the Pershing Park Drive revetment (i.e. fortification) at an estimated cost of $117,000. This analysis would determine what kind of infrastructure would be necessary to protect this area from rising lake waters.
Task No. 3 includes meeting with stakeholders and members of the public to determine what to prioritize based on the coastal analysis.
Wright explained the goal was to have “bite-size pieces” that are more likely to be funded by FEMA, as opposed to large projects that may only be 30% funded, as an example.
The smaller, manageable projects also make the permitting process a bit easier, he added.
In photos: August 2020 storm damage in Racine and Kenosha counties, and across the Midwest
Cynthia Lane in Mount Pleasant
Quarry Lake Park sinkhole
Quarry Lake Park sinkhole
Sinkhole damages marker at Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park at Quarry Lake Park
Sinkhole at Quarry Lake Park
Monday rainfall covers parts of Highway 38 with water
Tree limbs down near West Boulevard
Flooding at the soccer SCORe Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road
Flooding at the soccer SCORe Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road
Flooding at the soccer SCORe Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road
081120-NWS-STORM-PHOTO
A large limb of a tree fallen on a car on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue Monday afternoon.
Fortier Jewelers
Fox River flooding
ChocolateFest grounds flooded
Washington Road and 21st Avenue
Washington Road and 21st Ave
Storm damage
Storm
Storm damage
Flooding
Storm damage
Storm damage
Storm damage in Lake Geneva
Some flooding
Storm damage
Tree down, car damaged
Tree down outside Fratt Elementary
Tree falls on a Racine home
A residential driveway near Mitchell School
Tree down outside Fratt Elementary
Storm damage
Storm Damage
Branch through vehicle
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.