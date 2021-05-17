16 months after storms decimated Racine's lakefront, city moves toward rebuilding it

The $670,000 cost of the consultation was included in the 2021 capital improvement budget, although the cost is to be spread out over the course of the project, which may take several years.

SmithGroup will analyze coastal conditions and consider a range of problematic events that could do damage — including rising water levels and ice conditions — that would be used to inform future improvements.

Mayor Cory Mason noted the time to move is now as there is a big infrastructure bill moving through Congress.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“By doing this work now,” he noted, “we would be in a better position to ask the federal government for what our needs are.”

If passed, the infrastructure bill could be available for shovel-ready projects that have gone through the permitting process.

Preparing for the future

Tom Molbeck, the director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, said several departments have been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the course of the last year in connection to damage done to the shoreline due to rising lake waters.

Molbeck noted that some funding of the projects were approved and some were denied.