$150,000 in damages caused by kitchen fire inside McDonald's on Green Bay Road
$150,000 in damages caused by kitchen fire inside McDonald's on Green Bay Road

Fire at McDonald's Aug. 22

A Racine Fire Department crew and Racine Police Department officers remain on scene after 11 a.m. Saturday morning, more than two hours after a kitchen fire closed McDonald's at 2610 S. Green Bay Road.

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — The McDonald's at 2610 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31) will be temporarily closed after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage on Saturday morning.

Before 9 a.m. Saturday, McDonald's employees saw flames coming out the back of one of the appliance of the kitchen, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department. They then tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful before Racine firefighters arrived.

911 was called at 8:49 a.m., the Fire Department reported.

"Upon arrival fire crews assisted the remaining employees to safety while containing the fire," a news release stated. Photos shared online by a passerby show firefighters using a quint (fire apparatus) ladder to access the building's roof.

No injuries were reported. A fire crew and Racine Police officers remained on scene until after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed while repairs are made.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the Racine Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the fire.

