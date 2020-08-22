$150,000 in damages caused by kitchen fire inside McDonald's on Green Bay Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The McDonald's at 2610 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31) will be temporarily closed after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage on Saturday morning.

Before 9 a.m. Saturday, McDonald's employees saw flames coming out the back of one of the appliance of the kitchen, according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department. They then tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful before Racine firefighters arrived.

911 was called at 8:49 a.m., the Fire Department reported.

"Upon arrival fire crews assisted the remaining employees to safety while containing the fire," a news release stated. Photos shared online by a passerby show firefighters using a quint (fire apparatus) ladder to access the building's roof.

No injuries were reported. A fire crew and Racine Police officers remained on scene until after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed while repairs are made.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the Racine Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the fire.

