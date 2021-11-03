15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine

A mixture of old and new customers from the surrounding neighborhoods and even as far south as Chicago have steadily come into the restaurant. It’s been a successful soft opening so far, the two agreed, except for a somewhat large, but enlightening roadblock.

They have been unable to obtain their liquor license and therefore, despite being called a sports bar, are unable to serve alcohol.

The City of Racine rejected their application due to issues with a different liquor license under Zaehler’s name that she is no longer associated with, she said. They’ll be able to reapply for the liquor license in May, however.

Even though they’re not serving beer, customers are still happy and spend hours at the restaurant, the two said.

“They said even though they’re not drinking, it feels like they’re drinking just because of the positive energy that’s inside,” Zaehler said.

And the roadblock has opened up more opportunities for Arteaga to be creative in the kitchen. His food gave the restaurant a “lucky break,” Zaehler said; if it wasn’t as good as it is, they may not have started off as successfully.