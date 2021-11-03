15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine

RACINE — Crystal Zaehler and Marco Arteaga met about 15 years ago working at a restaurant in Racine, where they quickly became what a lot of their regular customers called a “dynamic duo.”
“He was the cook and I was the bartender,” Zaehler said, “and we always had this relationship where we looked out for each other and we were doing the best that we could.”
It was during that time working together that the two thought about opening their own restaurant; but it wasn’t until mid-October that the dream became a reality.
They opened Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1743 State St. on the roundabout shared with Northwestern Avenue and Spring Street, with a soft opening on Oct. 15.
A long time coming
Despite Zaehler leaving the previous restaurant they both worked at for a job as a senior project analyst, she and Arteaga remained bonded like siblings. While they prepared for the opening of their own restaurant on Monday, they called each other “brother” and “sister.”
“My parents always called him their son,” Zaehler said.
When the two were struggling financially at the start to remodel their restaurant, Zaehler’s father helped them out. “That shows how much they appreciate us, or love me,” Arteaga said.
The vibe at the previous restaurant the two worked at wasn’t the same after Zaehler left. Four years later, Arteaga left, too; and eventually, their regular customers, friends and family encouraged them to open their own restaurant. They were most notable for their customer service, treating everyone like family and giving plenty of hugs.
“We were looking for an opportunity to open up that would be big enough for us to accommodate all the people that we know,” Zaehler said. And their new restaurant is spacious indeed.
The State Street location was several restaurants and even a butchery in the past. Before the two owners started remodeling it, the atmosphere didn’t match the at-home feeling they wanted to bring to their customers.
“It just felt different,” Arteaga said. Now that the walls — which were previously dark red — are freshly painted white, the restaurant looks more inviting and comfortable.
“We wanted to bring something good to this side of town,” Zaehler said. “A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home.”
Some challenges
The two said they have been busy ever since they opened their restaurant, despite still undergoing a soft opening.
Their first day, they sold 888 chicken wings — Arteaga kept count — and practically sold out of everything else just hours before close.
A mixture of old and new customers from the surrounding neighborhoods and even as far south as Chicago have steadily come into the restaurant. It’s been a successful soft opening so far, the two agreed, except for a somewhat large, but enlightening roadblock.
They have been unable to obtain their liquor license and therefore, despite being called a sports bar, are unable to serve alcohol.
The City of Racine rejected their application due to issues with a different liquor license under Zaehler’s name that she is no longer associated with, she said. They’ll be able to reapply for the liquor license in May, however.
Even though they’re not serving beer, customers are still happy and spend hours at the restaurant, the two said.
“They said even though they’re not drinking, it feels like they’re drinking just because of the positive energy that’s inside,” Zaehler said.
And the roadblock has opened up more opportunities for Arteaga to be creative in the kitchen. His food gave the restaurant a “lucky break,” Zaehler said; if it wasn’t as good as it is, they may not have started off as successfully.
“Once we found out we’re not going to have no liquor license, I was like, ‘Well, we need to think about putting something on the menu that will draw them (customers) in,’” Arteaga said.
So, they put authentic tacos on the menu, and that made up 70% of their sales at one point. Arteaga came up with 16 different burgers, about the same amount of chicken wing flavors and is one of the few chefs in town offering coveted wonton mozzarella sticks.
“Once we have a liquor license, it’s going to be a plus,” Arteaga said.
Dealing with shortages
Opening a new restaurant, Zaehler and Arteaga have been able to acquire most supplies they need. They are a small team and haven’t hired anyone, but customers have been patient and understanding, Arteaga said.
Their only supply chain issues so far have been chicken wings and mozzarella sticks. Since they acquire everything fresh, never frozen, they have hit some challenges.
Arteaga often has to drive to Milwaukee and even the Chicago area in order to get chicken wings.
“It’s not like they (the store) opens at 11 a.m. and you go at 11 a.m. to get your chicken. Not even at 9 a.m.; you have to be there at 7 a.m.,” he said.
And mozzarella sticks have been in short supply, too; to circumvent the shortage, Arteaga purchases large cheese blocks and makes his own.
Their official grand opening date is still up in the air, Zaehler said. Until then, they’ll continue welcoming every customer in like family.
“If you’re a new customer, just come in, and we’ll do the rest,” Arteaga said.