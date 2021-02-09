 Skip to main content
15-year-old arrested for Sunday shooting on Taylor Avenue
RACINE - A 15-year-old male from Racine was arrested Monday for the Sunday shooting of a 16-year-old male on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue. 

The 15-year-old was taken into custody for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and burglary, according to Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department.

There is no update on the victim, who was in serious condition as of Melby's last report on Monday

The victim was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

