15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Racine County; 6 additional deaths statewide

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, while 15 new cases of the virus were reported in Racine County as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

The number of people who have died from the virus in Racine County remained at 10 as of Sunday.

There were 224 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 5,911 throughout Wisconsin.

On Saturday, Wisconsin saw its largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases, with 331 new cases reported. A total of 59,235 people have tested negative for the virus.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 339 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 135 in Walworth County with eight deaths reported; 307 in Waukesha County, with 14 deaths reported; and 2,629 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 154 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll increased by eight people from Saturday to Sunday.