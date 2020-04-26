15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Racine County; 6 additional deaths statewide

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, while 15 new cases of the virus were reported in Racine County as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Racine County remained at 10 as of Sunday.
There were 224 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 5,911 throughout Wisconsin.
On Saturday, Wisconsin saw its largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases, with 331 new cases reported. A total of 59,235 people have tested negative for the virus.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 339 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 135 in Walworth County with eight deaths reported; 307 in Waukesha County, with 14 deaths reported; and 2,629 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 154 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll increased by eight people from Saturday to Sunday.
The DHS has begun to include the percentages of people who have recovered from COVID-19. On Saturday, the DHS reported that 47%, or 2,665 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are considered recovered based on the criteria established to report the figure.
The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria. The recovery percentage, however, does not include the number of people who are believed to have had COVID-19, but have recovered.
DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
The information can be found online at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.
