15 girls get free makeup before prom Saturday morning in Racine

RACINE — Dress: $350. Hair, makeup and nails: $150. Jewelry: $75. Flowers: $45. Dinner: $55. A great prom night: priceless.
Those are the average costs of common promenade expenditures in the U.S., according to PromGirl.com. Not every high school girl has access to that kind of cash.
On Saturday morning and early afternoon, hours before the red carpet was rolled out at the Racine County Fairgrounds for the 70th annual Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom, 15 area girls got to prevent taking on at least some of those costs courtesy of Mercedes Felix, a 2015 Horlick High School grad who now freelances as a makeup artist.
She provided makeup and her skills, free of charge.
“We’re just giving back for girls who can’t afford it,” said Felix, who works under the name Beauty Obsessed, a business she’s looking to restart as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
In 2019, the last time Post Prom was held Downtown in Festival Hall, Felix organized a similar day of free makeup, providing her expertise to six girls. This year, the first time Felix has organized the free makeup event since, another nine girls signed up. She got the word out through social media, posters distributed at Park High School and at a couple area businesses.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County
