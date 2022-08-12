14th Annual Union Grove Car Show to be held Saturday

UNION GROVE — The 14th Annual Union Grove Car Show will be held today, Aug. 13 along Main Street. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. No registration required. First come first serve basis for parking. Dash plaques provided for the first 200 vehicles. All proceeds will be donated to the Wisconsin Honor Flight.
Stop by Village Square (10th and Main Street) to enjoy a live performance of the National Anthem and live entertainment by Recording Artist Cheryl McCrary, former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International.
For additional information contact Jim Friesema at 262-770-9810.