14-year-old who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan identified
14-year-old who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan identified

Lily Limbert

Limbert 

RACINE — The 14-year-old Milwaukee County girl who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Racine's beaches June 21 and died June 29 at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa has been identified.

Lily Limbert, of Greendale, was the third of three drowning victims in Racine in a matter of three days last month.

"I think we are all still a little bit in shock and don't want to believe this is happening," Lily's aunt, Leslie Scott, told Patch.com. "Our family has been through a lot, as many families have and do, but this is something I would have never predicted."

A memorial gathering in Greenfield was held in her honor Friday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Limbert had been pulled by "a strong current ... into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier" preceding her death.

"The Sheriff’s Office extends our heartfelt condolences to Lily’s family and friends," reads a notice from the RCSO.

