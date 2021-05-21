14-year-old shot in Racine may be paralyzed for life in apparent 'mistaken identity'

To help Drekarion Williams

A "Road to Recovery Fund" online fundraiser through GoFundMe.com to help the family of Drekarion Williams. It can be donated to at gofund.me/a3493683.

To donate directly to Drekarion's parents using the phone app Cash App, send money to $PorsheConner or $scotty121988.

An $8,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, said Drekarion's father, Scott Williams.