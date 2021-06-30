14-year-old girl who was in critical condition after drowning in Lake Michigan last week has died

RACINE — The 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was pulled from Lake Michigan on June 21 died Tuesday, nine days after she was reported to be drowning, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed.
The girl's name has not been publicly confirmed. She had been considered in "critical condition" at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa in the week preceding her death.
According to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, the girl was swimming with a friend when they appeared to be "pulled out by a very swift current."
Authorities noted it is more dangerous to swim near piers and causeways, since rip currents are more likely to form there. According to the National Weather Service: "Rip currents most typically form at low spots or breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as groins, jetties and piers."
This marks the third death in the month of June in Lake Michigan near Racine.
10-year-old Eisha "Nahomy" Figuereo Colon, of Racine, died after drowning on the evening of June 19 at Zoo Beach. Yaadwinder Singh, a 17-year-old from Franklin was also pulled from the water near North Beach on June 19, died June 21, according to the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.
A funeral fund for Figuereo Colon has been set up and can be donated to at bit.ly/3h9ktB6 or gofundme.com/f/6bcyfz-eisha-nahomy-figuereo-colon-funeral-fund.
There were nearly four children who died in Lake Michigan in June. About two weeks before the deaths, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said that another young girl was saved by witnesses who saw her in the water.
All three deaths have been blamed, in part, on rip currents. Both Figuero Colon and Singh also reportedly drowned after lifeguards' shifts ended at 6 p.m. The Racine County Sheriff's patrol boat reported that Singh was found more than 200 yards from shore.
The last time there were three accidental drowning deaths in Racine County in one month was July 2017, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. That month:
- 14-year-old Daryle Neal Jr. drowned in the Root River near Washington Park on Independence Day
- A 52-year-old woman died in a bathtub while at home while drunk on July 19
- 16-year-old Amari Donell Griffin-Brewer drowned at Zoo Beach on July 30 after he “stepped into drop-off.”