14-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan last week has died

RACINE — The 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was pulled from Lake Michigan on June 21 died Tuesday, nine days after she was reported to be drowning, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed.

The girl’s name has not been publicly confirmed. She had been considered in “critical condition” at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa in the week preceding her death.

According to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, the girl was swimming with a friend when they appeared to be “pulled out by a very swift current.”

Authorities noted it is more dangerous to swim near piers and causeways, since rip currents are more likely to form there. According to the National Weather Service: “Rip currents most typically form at low spots or breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as groins, jetties and piers.”