14-lot rural subdivision proposed in Rochester

If this proposal is not approved, Hurley said she will come back to village administration with other ideas.

She said that while she’s upset that she hasn’t been able to build on her own property, she understands it’s because the land has a designated scenic road on both sides of it which, per village policy, doesn’t allow construction.

Hurley is not optimistic about working with the village in this process.

“It was put on hold, but they didn’t deny it,” she said. “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

Drainage, setback concerns

Drainage issues were brought up regarding the plan at the May 27 Plan Commission meeting. Plan commissioners also didn’t like the proposal because the proposed subdivision’s street did not have two entry/exit ways to existing highways and the houses were too close together.

The drainage issues were referred to the Village Board and first considered at a June 8 board meeting. A proposal was developed by the village engineer to conduct a study to address the drainage complaints originating from property owners on Seidel Drive, Vista View Drive and Washington Avenue.

The study proposal was approved by the Village Board on June 22.