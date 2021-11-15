12th annual Dan & Ray Thanksgiving meal set

RACINE — Route 20 Cares is hosting its 12th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

With a difficult year due to the pandemic and the rising cost of food, many Racine families cannot afford Thanksgiving this year. Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks hopes to help these families by giving them a Thanksgiving meal.

This year’s meal will be a sit-down dinner instead of last year’s drive-thru format. Carry out meals will still be offered.

Donations and volunteers are still needed to help make this Thanksgiving dinner possible. Dan & Ray are looking for companies to sponsor sit down or take out dinner packages. A $50 dollar donation will help cover the cost of 10 sit down or individually packaged meals. Other dollar amounts can be mailed through payable checks to Route 20 Cares, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177 or 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402.

For those interested in volunteering or donating, stop by or call Danny’s Meats, 1317 Four Mile Road, 262-554-5440 or Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., 262-898-7900.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/renderingthanksracine/.

