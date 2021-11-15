 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

12th annual Dan & Ray Thanksgiving meal set

  • 0

RACINE — Route 20 Cares is hosting its 12th annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

With a difficult year due to the pandemic and the rising cost of food, many Racine families cannot afford Thanksgiving this year. Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks hopes to help these families by giving them a Thanksgiving meal.

This year’s meal will be a sit-down dinner instead of last year’s drive-thru format. Carry out meals will still be offered.

Donations and volunteers are still needed to help make this Thanksgiving dinner possible. Dan & Ray are looking for companies to sponsor sit down or take out dinner packages. A $50 dollar donation will help cover the cost of 10 sit down or individually packaged meals. Other dollar amounts can be mailed through payable checks to Route 20 Cares, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177 or 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402.

For those interested in volunteering or donating, stop by or call Danny’s Meats, 1317 Four Mile Road, 262-554-5440 or Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., 262-898-7900.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/renderingthanksracine/.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News