127 new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin; 16 deaths, third-highest number reported in a day so far

Sixteen new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Wisconsin, the third highest death count in a day from the novel coronavirus since the first death was recorded on March 20, the Department of Health Services reported Tuesday.
That was the third most deaths from coronavirus reported in a day in Wisconsin, behind 17 deaths on April 10 and 19 deaths on April 4.
A Racine County resident's death from COVID-19, the fifth in the county, was reported Monday afternoon and included in Tuesday's statewide count.
That pushes the total death total in the state to 170. The total deaths surpassed 100 on April 9, less than a week ago.
And 127 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday. It would have been the 20th consecutive day with more than 100 new cases being confirmed, except Monday only saw 87 new cases, snapping an 18-day streak.
Milwaukee County's total is now up to 101 deaths, the most deaths in the state by far. There are now 1,795 confirmed cases in Milwaukee County.
Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the DHS, the reported totals as of Tuesday were: 186 confirmed cases in Kenosha County with three deaths; 45 confirmed cases in Walworth County with one death; and 224 confirmed cases in Waukesha County with nine deaths.
There was also a slight increase up to 30% of confirmed cases being hospitalized on Tuesday, up from 29% on Monday, across the state.
Still, the vast majority of COVID-19 tests have been negative. As of Tuesday, there have been 37,997 negative tests, more than 10 times the number of positive tests.
