117 volunteers serve more than 4,000 breakfasts at Pancake Day Saturday

Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., is considering the first-ever Pancake Day it has hosted at its banquet hall a success.

And like the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine that ran Pancake Day for 64 years before disbanding in 2018, Roma Lodge is planning to donate the money raised to youth programs in the Racine area.

Bill Pucci, a Roma Lodge board member who was the volunteer chairman of the Pancake Day committee, provided The Journal Times with a recap of Saturday’s event Monday.

“I don’t think we let anyone down,” he joked. “It was a ‘feel good’ for everybody … We got a lot of support from the business community.”

Pucci continued: “The Kiwanians for the last 64 years ran Pancake Day. To honor their mission statement, we decided to continue to do what the Kiwanians did with the revenue.” That would be donating it to local youth sports teams and musical endeavors. The organizing committee plans to meet in the coming weeks to lock in what groups will benefit from the proceeds.

Tickets cost $10 apiece at the door, with businesses that pre-bought tickets in bulk paying $7.

Pucci noted that there were “100 different things that” could have gone wrong “at any time” — with there being fears the burners might set off the sprinkler system and Roma Lodge having needed to install gas pipes — but none of those things went wrong.

Among the groups volunteering with the Racine Lutheran High School football team, the Park High School Key Club, Horlick High School’s dance team and the Lighthouse Brigade band.

