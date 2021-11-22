112321-NWS-WAUKESHA

WAUKESHA — The son of a Caledonia firefighter is among the 48 people injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead, according to local police.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

According to Facebook posts from Firefighter Don Tiegs of the Caledonia Fire Department, his son, Erick Tiegs, suffered a broken femur, multiple broken ribs, a bruised lung and a broken ear bone that was originally feared to have been a skull fracture. He was expected to go into surgery late Monday morning at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa; that hospital reported taking in 18 patients Sunday related to the parade, ages 3-16.

In a Monday morning post, Don Tiegs wrote “It was a long night for him (Erick). His left leg is in traction and has a C (cervical) collar on.”

As of Monday morning, Erick Tiegs was one of more than half-a-dozen youths in Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit because of the parade tragedy.

On Monday afternoon, Don Tiegs posted again on Facebook, this time with some good news, considering the circumstances: “Erick is out of surgery. Everything went very well with placing the femur rod and screws. They did place a chest tube to help control this pneumothorax. They said his lung is severely bruised and will take time.

“Thanks again for everything. The offers of assistance is overwhelming. (We) are exhausted and dealing with changing conditions that we may not answer everyone. But please know we are so great full to you all.”

According to his own Facebook page, Erick Tiegs is a multi-sport student-athlete at Waukesha South High School.

The Caledonia Police Department on Facebook shared a fundraiser for the family’s medical bills that is hosted on the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation website. To donate or learn more, go to bit.ly/3oLkSwm.

Erick Tiegs’ brother Tyson was also at the parade, but was unharmed, Don Tiegs said.

‘Like dummies being thrown in the air’

Horrific videos shared online show a red SUV plowing through marchers in the parade, old and young, then speeding away from the scene, nearly hitting others along the way.

Police said at least one officer fired a gun at the vehicle, unsuccessfully trying to stop the tragedy.

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren and witnessed the carnage. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in the road.”

“It was like a war scene walking through there,” said Ken Walter, who had been riding in the parade in a hot air balloon basket along with his wife and youngest son. “There were these piles of blankets with cops standing over them that you just knew were bodies.”

The area where the horrors occurred are expected to be closed off throughout the day Monday as officers continued to gather evidence.

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Several of the women killed were members of the beloved “Dancing Grannies” club. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were “doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

The parade is now being considered a “mass casualty incident” by law enforcement.

Of the injuries the community sustained, Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer and vice president of Children’s Wisconsin, said they go “well beyond the physical. It will take time to heal.”

Added Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the Children’s emergency department, “We are trained for these types of incidents, but you never want to experience them.”

Drendel said that immediately upon being notified of the mass casualty incident, which occurred at about 4:40 p.m., the hospital initiated emergency protocols and began calling in nurses, doctors and surgeons who were not on duty to come in and to prepare for the flood of expected patients.

The first patient was admitted to the hospital at about 5:30 p.m. Of the 18 children admitted, two have been discharged, said Dr. Michael Meyer, intensive care unit medical director. Of the 18 total admitted, nine were listed as being in fair condition, although one of those nine is still in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Another eight children injured in the incident were still in the ICU as of 11 a.m. Monday. Six are listed as in critical condition and three as in serious condition.

All Waukesha public schools canceled classes Monday and Tuesday following the tragedy, and staffed extra counselors to be on hand for students and staff.

According to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, one priest and several other Catholic parishioners from the area were among those hurt.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade was the 59th.

Brooks

Brooks, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the primary suspect as the driver of the SUV, causing the casualties and fatalities. Multiple media outlets have reported that Brooks has a long criminal history that includes hitting others with cars. The Washington Post has reported that Brooks was fleeing a knife fight when he allegedly ran over participants and spectators on the Waukesha parade route. After his most recent alleged offense, his bail was set at $1,000, which the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Monday was “inappropriately low” in retrospect and is launching an internal review as a result.

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show his $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In that case, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

He has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster — including one in which he was accused of deliberately running down a woman with his vehicle.

Brooks is an aspiring rapper. On a YouTube page, a video that has since been removed showed him rapping in front a red Ford SUV resembling the one at the parade. The rapper uses the name MathBoi Fly on his Twitter and other social media accounts.

This story includes reporting from Emily Hamer of Lee Newspapers and the following Associated Press reporters: Scott Bauer in Madison; Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C.; Mike Householder; Doug Glass in Minneapolis; Kathleen Foody in Chicago; Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan; Bernard Condon in New York; and Michael Biesecker in Washington, D.C.

